The New York Yankees announced Friday that Julio Mosquera with return for a second year as manager of the Charleston RiverDogs.
Mosquera, who led Charleston to a 64-72 record last season, hopes to catapult the team back into the South Atlantic League playoffs, a milestone reached in 2016 and 2017.
“I was very excited when I got the appointment,” Mosquera said. “(Charleston) is a great place and a great baseball town.”
Other coaching assignments have also been made for the RiverDogs, New York’s low-level Class A affiliate.
Greg Colbrunn, a World Series champion and Mount Pleasant native, will return as the team’s hitting coach. Gabe Luckert will serve as pitching coach. Former RiverDogs player Francisco Leandro and former big leaguer Travis Chapman will be Mosquero’s defensive coaches.
Mosquero, a 46-year-old native of Panama, played 13 seasons in the minors for the Yankees and four other franchises. He hit 51 homers and had 414 RBIs in that span.
In the MLB, Mosquera played 11 games with the Toronto Blue Jays from 1996-97 and one game with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005.
From there, the Yankees scooped up Mosquera and integrated him into their farm system. He’s now entering his 14th season with the franchise, and is looking forward to another season at Riley Park.
“The fans and the front office make that ballpark an exciting place to be,” he said. “I think with the coaching staff that we have now and the environment we’re in, it’s not only going to be hard work but a whole lot of fun too.”
The RiverDogs begin their season on the road April 4 against the Columbia Fireflies.