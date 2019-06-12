Porter-Gaud School has named Brad Bowles its new head football coach.
Bowles, a former head coach at St. John’s High School, has spent the last four years at Providence High in Charlotte.
Bowles replaces Rick Reetz, who resigned in May to become the offensive coordinator at James Island Charter School. Reetz spent 10 seasons at Porter-Gaud, compiling a 71-47 record with two appearances in the SCISA Class AAA state finals.
Bowles, 37, led Providence to a conference championship last fall and was 23-25 in his four seasons as head coach.
“We are thrilled to have coach Bowles join the Cyclone community,” Porter-Gaud athletic director Larry Salley said. “He has demonstrated the ability to build a successful program and a strong team culture everywhere he has been, and we look forward to him adding a new chapter to Porter-Gaud football’s long history of excellence.”
Prior to his time at Providence, Bowles spent two seasons as the head coach at St. John’s, guiding the Islanders to region titles in 2013 and 2014. He went to St. John’s from Goose Creek High, where he was an assistant coach for four seasons. The Gators went 39-3 and claimed the 2012 Division II-AAAA state title during Bowles’ time.
Bowles inherits a Porter-Gaud program that went 9-3 last season but lost several key players to graduation and transfer. Quarterback Gunnar Nistad, who led the Lowcountry in passing yardage last season, has transferred to James Island for his senior season.