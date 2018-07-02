Charleston Olympian Raven Saunders, newly signed to Nike as a professional athlete, racked up her first win at a pro meet in the shot put Monday in Budapest, Hungary.
Saunders, a graduate of Burke High School, won the women's shot put at the István Gyulai Memorial on Monday with a throw of 18.79 meters (about 61 feet, 7¾ inches). She edged out Paulina Guba of Poland (18.78 meters) and Brittany Crew of Canada (18.09).
The Gyulia Memorial is part of the European Athletics Classic series of outdoor meets.
Saunders was a four-time NCAA champion at Ole Miss and Southern Illinois, and won the U.S. national championship last year. She owns two of the top five throws in the world this year at 19.56 meters (64-2 3⁄32) and 19.51 meters (64-0⅛).
Saunders is set to compete next in Diamond League meets in Rabat, Morocco (starting July 13) and in Monaco (starting July 20).