Charleston Olympian Raven Saunders making her voice heard in protests

Her face covered by a black mask, Raven Saunders carried a homemade sign with the words "I am George Floyd."

"We're out here, man," she says in a video of a protest march posted on social media. "Just trying to stay safe, and wishing for the best for my people."

Even before the death of Floyd, Saunders was sadly familiar with the tragic outcomes that can happen for black people after encounters with law enforcement.

At Burke High School, Saunders knew Denzell Curnell, who died of a gunshot wound to the head at the age of 19 after a run-in with a Charleston police officer in 2014. Curnell's death was ruled a suicide.

And Saunders says that Walter Scott, shot in the back and killed by a North Charleston police officer in 2015, was her cousin's stepfather.

That's why Saunders, who represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has felt compelled to make her voice heard in the recent protests stemming from the death of Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.

"Police brutality really hits home for me," said Saunders, a four-time NCAA champion in the shot put. "That's why I've felt the need to step up and say something about it."

Saunders, who now lives and trains in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has attended four recent protests in Birmingham, a community that's had both a long history and recent issues with police tactics.

"The protests I have been to have been pretty calm," Saunders said. "I've been trying to avoid any of the madness that may happen, so I usually go to protests during the day. By sunset, I'm usually back at the house.

"I've always made comments and posted things on social media when I see things happen. But now, with how personal these issues are to me, I feel like it's only right to say something and be a part of these protests."

Saunders, 24, says she hopes the country is at a tipping point when it comes to race relations.

"When you look back at the civil rights era, one of the things that helped create change was the broadcasts of police attacking those peaceful protesters," she said. "And now, we are reliving that same environment. It was the people that put themselves at risk who created the change that did come."

Saunders, who competed at Southern Illinois and Ole Miss, still holds the NCAA indoor record for the women's shot put at 19.56 meters (about 64 feet, 2 inches) and has a personal best of 19.76 meters (64-8) in 2017. American Michelle Carter won gold at the 2016 Olympics with a throw of 20.63 meters (67-8).

Saunders, who came in fifth behind Carter in the 2016 Olympic Games, should be preparing right now for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. But those Games have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with the U.S. Olympic Trials that will determine the American team.

That was disappointing, but also gives Saunders more time to recover from the injuries and surgery she battled through last year.

"For me, I was excited to be coming back off of my injuries and surgeries," she said. "I was excited for the season, and I had a solid couple of indoor meets. I felt like I was really ready to get back in the swing of things. But at the same time, coming off those injuries, I look at it as allowing myself a little bit more time to just be ready. You can't be upset about having a little more time."