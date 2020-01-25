Charleston Olympian Raven Saunders finished fourth in the shot put in her return to competition at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge at the Armory in New York City on Saturday.
Saunders, a Burke High School graduate who finished fifth in the women's shot put at the 2016 Olympic Games, missed most of the 2019 track and field season with injuries to her elbow and hip.
On Saturday, she threw 57 feet, 8¼ inches on the first of six throws, then fouled on her final five efforts.
Fellow American Jessica Ramsey won the shot put with a best effort of 62-0½, followed by Americans Maggie Ewen (61-08¼) and Chase Ealey (58-03).
Saunders, a four-time NCAA champion, is aiming for a return to the Olympics at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. She'll have to finish in the top three at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June to make the team.