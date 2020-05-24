Golfers and non-golfers alike are taking notice of what's going on at Charleston Municipal Golf Course as they travel along Maybank Highway. A lot of heavy equipment is being operated, and there's lots of dirt being moved. Views looking out toward the Stono River are vastly different.

And in the last few weeks, grass is once again growing with fairways and greens being sprigged.

A renovation and restoration totaling more than $2 million has been underway at the course since January. The project jumped into high gear in late March when the course was completely closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The renovation is the first major upgrade to the facility, which opened in 1929, in nearly 60 years.

Golf architect Troy Miller, the principal of Miller Golf Design, is heading the project pro bono. Miller grew up playing Charleston Municipal and lives across Maybank Highway in Riverland Terrace. The coronavirus closure has has allowed the construction crew to fast track timelines, and the course could reopen by the end of September rather than the end of October, Miller said.

"In the meantime, we are trying to get the practice facilities up and running at an earlier time, maybe around the Fourth of July, which would give people a chance to be out there and experience what we're doing. It would give them an outlet to at least hit balls and practice as we give the whole golf course a chance to mature and grow in so when it comes time to open we have a really good product," Miller said.

Construction of the green complexes should be completed by Memorial Day, and many fairways, tees and greens have already been sprigged with Bermuda grasses TifTuf on the fairways and tees and TifEagle on the greens.

Flooding, particularly near the Stono River portion of the golf course, was of particular concern. To that end, a lot of attention has been paid to the holes closest to the waterway. The topography of the par-4 13th hole has been elevated three to four feet, with the needed fill coming from a swampy area now turned into a lake in the middle of a loop that runs from 11 through 14. Golfers will be able to see the Stono River as soon as they head to the par-3 11th hole.

The holes in that loop also will pay tribute to golf architects Seth Raynor and C.B. Macdonald, who designed many famous courses at the time Charleston Municipal was built. There is no definitive answer as to who built the course, but it's felt that Raynor's work at the Country Club of Charleston and Yeamans Hall greatly influenced what was done at the the Muni.

The par-3 11th will feature a Redan green, similar to the 6th hole at Yeamans Hall. The par-3 14th, Short, has been shortened slightly and the green complex has been raised five to six feet.

Traveling through the tunnel underneath Maybank Highway to the par-5 15th and a large lake now borders the right side. The green complex on the par-4 16th is a perfect rectangle, and the 17th will remain a driveable par-4.

A short-game practice area is under construction to the right of the ninth fairway. Large pines surround the practice area, which will feature a 10,000-square foot putting green in the center, two other target greens and bunkers. It will be open to the golfing public and also will help with instructional classes, particularly for youth.

"What that allows for is a three-hole short course than can be played forward and backward, so you get a six-hole short-course loop," Miller said. "The putting course itself will have nine holes that you can just come out and play a round of putting. I really hope to see families out here playing that loop and practicing. It's part of the effort to grow the game."

And a simple thing such as a fresh coat of bright white paint to the tired brick exterior of the clubhouse, along with a light blue paint on the ceiling of the front porch has given the facility a more classic look.

The completed project is going to be spectacular.

CALGA results

Robin Moyer and Li Fang, representing Rivertowne, won field low gross honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association four-ball match held at Santee Cooper, posting a score of 78. Two teams tied for field low net with scores of 65: Sandy Murden and Lori Royston of Santee Cooper and Anne Gleason and Vickie Stier of Coosaw Creek.

Other flight winners included: First — Missy Crosby and Louise Brunson, Snee Farm, 6— gross; Gwen Renn and Sharon Winningham, Santee Cooper, 68 net. Second - Jennifer Alvarez and Sue Jones, Rivertowne, 84 gross; April Canterbury and Sue Jones Rivertowne, 84 gross; April Canterbury and Maura Cullen, Santee Cooper, 68 net and Lisa Tang and Jennifer Flanagan, Crowfield, 68 net. Third — Sue Grady and Shawn Martini, Rivertowne, 84 gross; Chaiki Knight and June Stovall, Shadowmoss, 67 net. Fourth — Charlene Atkins and Tracie Wilson, Wescott, 86 gross; Brenda Griffin and Bonita Martin, Wescott, 69 net. Fifth — Sharon Persinger and Kathy Biding, Santee Cooper, 86 gross; Betsy Munn and Helen Klee, Santee Cooper, 69 net.

Golfweek Amateur Tour

Jack Ellis shot 73 and finished two shots ahead of Mike Cobb, Chris Asbell and B.J. Hill to win the Championship Flight of the Charleston Golfweek Amateur Tour played at Legends Oaks. Dan Wanner won A Flight with a 78. Rolland Hoffman won B Flight, shooting 82. Cleve Johnson won C Flight with an 86. Aaron Chase shot 92 to win D Flight.

Corona 500 Golf Marathon

The Memorial Day Corona 500 Golf Marathon will be played May 25 at Wescott Golf Club, with two-player teams representing PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) Charleston and/or Charleston's Junior Golf Programs playing 100 holes. Teams are looking for individual pledges or corporate sponsorships. Contact Perry Green at 843-817-5989 or email perrygreen@pga.com.

Aces

Brian Powers, March 29, Country Club of Charleston, No. 3, 163 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Derek Dean, Yates Dew, Tom Stokes.

Jan Brandon, May 7, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 112 yards, 6-hybrid. Witness: Joe Collins, Theta Bowden.

John Routh, May 7, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 156 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jerry Back, Stan Gibson, Brian Crouch.

Rusty Guy, May 8, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 151 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Rusty Guy.

Timothy Sida, May 8, Holly Hill Golf Club, No. 5.

Bob Breyer, May 10, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 152 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Bruce Matthews, Doug Van Scoy, Flip Vineyard.

John Carpenter, May 13, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 127 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Jeff Ward, Dennis McDonald, Brad Wright.

Jim Clifford, May 13, Ralston Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 15, 156 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Billy Estes, David Deames.

Cam Wilhoit, May 14, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 164 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Timothy Bouch, Timothy Bouch Jr.

Jude Kitchens, May 20, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 161 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Greg Parker.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.