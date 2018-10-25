Regulars at Charleston Municipal Golf Course reacted with delight Thursday when Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg confirmed that a much anticipated renovation of the course is expected to begin in December 2019.
Tecklenburg said the last renovation of the course, which opened in 1929, took place almost 60 years ago. The project will cost approximately $3 million, with the city contributing $1.5 million from a recreation bond and the remaining $1.5 million raised privately. Heading the fund-raising project are former Kiawah Island developer Leonard Long and current Kiawah Development Company partner Jordan Phillips.
The renovation is expected to take approximately 15 months and plans are for nine holes to always be open to the public during construction. There are 50,000 to 60,000 rounds played each year at Muni.
"I've been waiting 35 years for this day," said golfer Sam Smith. "It's great for Charleston. I have friends from all over who would come and play Kiawah one day and then come to Muni. They like the layout but it's a little rough around the edges."
"(The plans) looks really good. I wish they would start tomorrow. I really love it. We will get a more playable, better conditioned golf course," said Robert Johnston, a Muni regular who also works as a part-time ranger on the course.
Seven-time City Amateur champion Bert Atkinson said he felt the renovation was long overdue.
"The people in this city will really like what's fixing to happen," Atkinson said.
Tecklenburg promised "a lasting, beautiful golf course."
"We're not going to raise greens fees very much when this is done," he said. "It's going to remain a course for all our citizens to be able to afford to play."
Much of the credit for getting the project rolling belongs to James Island native Troy Miller, who currently is the director of development for Bennett Hospitality and formerly was a golf course architect for Landmark Land Company. Miller, 37, grew up playing Muni where his father Ronnie, who has been in the golf business for more than 50 years, got his first golf job.
Municipal general manager Marshall Ormand said he met Troy Miller after Miller moved back to Charleston when Landmark Land Company closed.
"We were talking ifs, ands or buts about a renovation and Troy said 'I'm going to try and have that conversation with the mayor and see where it goes.' The mayor has been on board since he got elected." Ormand said. "The first words when he walked in here were that we were going to get a renovation for this place and do it the right way."
Miller said Charleston Municipal was built during the golden age of golf course architecture, about the same time noted architect Seth Raynor was building the Country Club of Charleston and Yeamans Hall Club, both of which are recognized as some of the top courses in the country.
"It's not a Seth Raynor golf course, but if you squint a little bit you can start to see those elements," said Miller, who envisions using some of the Raynor design elements in the reconstruction.
Miller said the biggest visual impact will be on the back nine. He said once golfers get to the par-3 11th hole they will have unencumbered views of the Stono River until they reach the 17th green.
Just as important as the design elements will be improving the drainage issues that exist on the course while being sensitive to the salt marsh environment on the Stono River that borders portions of the back nine. The drainage issues will be addressed by building drainage ponds and using the dirt from the ponds to raise the playing surface.
"At the end of the day, what this project should provide is a maintainable golf course that's visually appealing and playable, that will fairly challenge players of every level," Miller said.
Another priority, Miller said, was to keep the project affordable for the local player. Miller said he felt they would be able to subsidize the project through out of town golfers.
Long said he felt the private fundraising strategy to match the city's contribution would have wide participation. Other area golf courses are being approached to help in the effort with players given the opportunity to donate $1 when they pay their greens fee.
"The donations are not mandatory. If they don't want to participate, we certainly understand. But every club is going to be approached. I've already talked to the Country Club, Bulls Bay, other clubs. Everybody wants to chip in. It's a community deal. Thankfully, the guys at Kiawah are leading the charge," Long said.
Phillips said members at Kiawah Island Club's two courses will have a range of donation levels, from $1 to $5, if they want to participate.
"We also are planning a charity golf tournament with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the renovation project," Phillips said. "We are trying to be good corporate citizens and good local partners. We live in this community and it's important to us to see this facility thrive."