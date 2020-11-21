Charleston Municipal Golf Course ready to reopen after year-long renovation

An almost year-long $2 million renovation and restoration project at Charleston Municipal Golf Course will reach the finish line in early December when the public will regain full access to the facility.

An opening-day ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9 with a ceremonial foursome consisting of past City Amateur champions Ronnie Richter (1977), Chris Pinckney (1983), six-time winner Bert Atkinson (1992, 1993, 1995, 2002, 2010) and 13-time Ladies City Amateur winner Lea Anne Brown (1984-1992, 1994, 2004, 2005, 2008).

Following the opening ceremonies, the course will be open for public play, although carts will be limited to the cart paths.

The only tournament of the year will be played Dec. 12, the City of Charleston Parent-Child Tournament. Entries can be found at charleston-sc.gov/644/Golf and the entry deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 5.

The Charleston Municipal renovation was the first major upgrade to the facility, which opened in 1929. Flooding issues have been addressed and tees and greens enlarged to accommodate the 50,000-60,000 rounds played each year. Golf architect Troy Miller of Miller Golf Design, who grew up playing the course and lives across the highway in Riverland Terrace, did the project pro bono.

Wescott wins second HOPE Cup

Wescott Plantation won its second PGA REACH Carolinas Hope Cup played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Cougar Point. Thirteen teams, including 52 veterans who have graduated from PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) participated in the nine-hole competition that showcases the program’s impactful work with veterans, using golf as a rehabilitation tool to improve their quality of life. Wescott won the Inaugural HOPE Cup in 2018 and captured the 2019 National Secretary’s Cup title.

Wescott's team consisted of lead PGA Professional Perry Green and veterans Thomas Hole (U.S. Air Force), Pat O'Leary (U.S. Air Force), Harold Hill (U.S. Coast Guard) and Alan Williams (U.S. Navy). Wescott shot 8-under-par 28 in the scramble format, finishing with an eagle on the final hole.

Other scores were: Charleston-Kiawah Island, 30; Southern Pines, 30; Asheville, 31; Charleston-Stono Ferry, 31; Charleston-Daniel Island, 31; Charleston-Redbank, 32; Greensboro, 32; Parris Island, 32; Columbia, 33; Myrtle Beach, 33; Charlotte-Salisbury, 35; and Greenville, 36.

The top five teams from the Carolinas PGA event, along with 2019 winner Southern Pines, will participate in the PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup at Osprey Point the week of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

WSCGA Team Championship

Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island Club and Smith Knaffle, a sophomore at South Carolina from Murrells Inlet, shot 66-69—135 for an eight-shot victory in the Women's South Carolina Golf Association Team Championship played at Daniel Island Club's Ralston Creek Course.

The teams of Catherine Shealy-Brooke Hutto and Jaelyn Tindal-Jodee Tindal tied for second at 147.

Kerry Rutan of Yeamans Hall Club and Lee Harper of Daniel Island Club won the State Division with a score of 150.

PGA short-term employment

The PGA of America is advertising for short-term employment opportunities during the 2021 PGA Championship that will be held May 17-23 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course. Applicants can register at pgaimpact.org to potentially interview with the PGA's operations and merchandising teams through Dec. 19.

Coming up

• Golfing to Give tournament supporting Sunshine Kids (sunshinekids.org) will be played Nov. 23 at the Daniel Island Club. The entry fee is $1,400 per four-player team or $350 per individual.

• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.

Aces

Scott Huffstetler, Oct. 25, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 135 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Justin Glembin, Andrew Smith.

John Cagle, Oct. 26, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 17, 142 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Andy Burch, Joe Padgett, Jarrett Swan.

Peter Bobinta, Nov. 5, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 161 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Todd Pace, Alex Nauffts, Eric Nauffts.

Randy McBayer, Nov. 6, Burn Kill-Wescott Golf Club, No. 6, 119 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Rick Wincenciak.

Lori Vogler, Nov. 7, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 12, 136 yards, 6-hybrid. Witness: Michael Vogler.

James Rhinebeck, Nov. 17, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 111 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Ed New, Mike Diprma.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.