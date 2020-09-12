Charleston Municipal Golf Course open for 'A Walk in the Park' on Sundays this month

Beginning this weekend and continuing each Sunday in September, Friends of the Muni is inviting local golf enthusiasts to come out for "A Walk in the Park" and see the results of the renovation and restoration that is taking place at Charleston Municipal Golf Course.
Friends of the Muni (friendsofthemuni.com) is a grassroots organization that helped spearhead the first major upgrade to the facility in 60 years, raising funds to match the City of Charleston's $1.5 million commitment.
Muni ambassadors will be stationed around the golf course from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 13, 20 and 27. The events are free, although donations for the project will be accepted, and there will be food trucks and kids activities. Pets and motorized vehicles are not allowed.
Golf architect Troy Miller, who lives in adjacent Riverland Terrace and is heading up the redesign, said the "Walks in the Park" are modeled after what is a weekly event at the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, considered the birthplace of golf.
"The golf course (at St. Andrews) is never open on Sundays unless they're playing an Open there. It's the town green for St. Andrews. On any given Sunday after church, you'll see people out walking their dogs, having a nice Sunday stroll. They walk the whole golf course and hang out," Miller said.
"The Muni being what it is, I'm hoping people will come out and wander, go see some of it. If they don't want to do the whole four-mile loop the first day, they can come out and do six holes every Sunday for three weeks. I'm excited about having the opportunity to have people out there."
The renovation began in January and Miller said he hopes the course will be able to reopen in November, although that may be weather-dependent.
"The month of August hurt us with the amount of rain we received. We got somewhere in the neighborhood of 7 1/2 inches over the last 15 days of August. That was a pivotal time when we were ready to actually grass the last phase of golf holes. We got pushed back roughly 14 days on the last phase, which essentially was holes 11 through 14.
"I think what people will see when they come out on Sundays is every stage of grassing, grass that's only about two weeks old and grass that is 120 days old. It varies from hole to hole. The vast majority of the front nine is pretty well grown in. We're just hoping for hot, humid weather from now until the end of October (pretty much the end of the growing season)."
Miller has used many template hole designs from the late 1920s when Municipal was first built.
The golf course will play shorter because it will be faster and firmer, he said. But the fairways will be 20 percent wider which should make it easier for golfers to hit their shots and find their ball.
The greens will now average roughly 4,800 square feet versus the 3,000-square foot average prior to the restoration project. They also will be built to U.S. Golf Association specifications, which will provide improved drainage and allow for firmer greens that won't need to be overseeded in winter months.
"I'm anxious to have people out there and watch them play. It will be interesting to see how people react to the greens, particularly the movement and changes in comparison to what we had before," Miller said.
"The only thing that keeps me up out night is pace of play. Because of the size of the greens, people will have more putts. They will hit more greens, but typically golfers take more time over putts than they do chip shots. I hope everyone understands we are there for a good time and not a long time and keeps it moving."
Coming up
• The 2020 Bishop L. Jonathan Holston Golf Classic benefiting Africa University will be played Sept. 28 at Orangeburg Country Club. The Entry fee is $400 per four-player team. Contact Rev. Robert Harper at 843-875-2117; Robert@knightsvilleumc.org; Jim Salley at 615-340-7438; Lillian Adderson at 803-603-5915; Bill Hamilton at 803-378-6165; or Rev. Joseph Abram at 803-571-0158.
• The 12th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Alzheimer's Charity Golf Tournament will be played Oct. 3 at the Links at Stono Ferry. The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. The entry deadline is Sept. 26. Contact Nanette Piccirillo at 843-345-8942, nanette@thomasmasi.com, Nanette@memorialgolftour.com or visit memorialgolftour.com to register.
• "Swing for the Symphony 2020" golf tournament will be played Oct. 5 at the Country Club of Charleston with proceeds benefiting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Charleston Symphony Orchestra League music scholarships. The entry fee is $450 per player and $1,800 per foursome. Visit csolinc.org or call 847-977-8833. for information.
• The Summerville Mayor's Committee for the Employment of People with Disabilities will hold its 22nd annual Swing for Success tournament Oct. 9 at Summerville Country Club. Proceeds go to scholarships for local students with disabilities to go to college. Visit summervillemayorscommittee.com.
• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is now accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. Age groups for boys are: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18. The girls' division age groups are: 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.
Aces
Keith Pulaski, May 30, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 158 yards, 2-hybrid. Witnesses: Joey Kopyta, Kyle Schlicke.
Mike McGauran, Aug. 9, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 17, 140 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Tim Colas, Mary Colas, Carol McGauran.
Rick Hendrix, Aug. 29, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14, 75 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Ron Boyce, Alan Porter, Joe Nesbitt.
Chick Vladuchick, Aug. 29, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 146 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Bob Fisk, Dudley Schleier.
Sally Burke, Aug. 30, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 16, 89 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Burke, Nancy Pondelik, Joel Pondelik.
Walter Leventhal, Aug. 30, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 6, 184 yards, 7-wood. Witnesses: Phil Costello, Howard Evatt, Don Rocky.
Phil Ricciardone, Sept. 6, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 9, 125 yards, wedge. Witnesses: Patrick Chipman, Becca Holler.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.