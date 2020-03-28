Charleston Municipal closes due to coronavirus, but golf course construction continues

The City of Charleston's "stay at home" order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus has resulted in the temporary closure of Charleston Municipal Golf Course, which currently is in the midst of a major renovation project.

The renovation project is continuing with the current focus on the back nine, and golf course general manager Marshall Ormand said he still is expecting the back nine to be sprigged in early May and the course to reopen completely by late fall.

Until Thursday's closure, a limited amount of play was taking place on Muni's front nine with coronavirus precautions similar to that being followed by most golf courses.

Ormand said the golf course was limiting the number of players on the course. and those who were playing were heeding the social distancing warnings.

"We spread tee times out more. No fivesomes at all. There's no squeezing people in. If there are no-shows, we don't add people in," Ormand said.

He also said the clubhouse was closed and golfers would check in at the door where they would swipe a credit card and then play golf. No services were provided. If someone needed to use the restroom in the clubhouse, it was limited to one person at a time.

Cups were being inverted on the greens so the ball would not go in the hole. He said they had taken sand bottles off the carts, sprayed the carts down with sanitizer and had golfers using individual carts.

Most area golf courses have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic and have taken similar precautions, although Joint Base Charleston has closed the Wrenwoods Golf Club at Charleston Air Force Base and Redbank Plantation at the Naval Weapons Station.

First Tee videos

The First Tee of Greater Charleston has had to cancel its spring programs as it follows the guidance of the Charleston County public schools. But it's offering virtual programs with videos of games and tips posted on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Golf events suspended

The Carolinas Golf Association, S.C. Golf Association, Women's S.C. Golf Association, S.C. Junior Golf Association and S.C. Junior Golf Foundation have all decided to temporarily suspend all scheduled competitive and non-competitive events through May 10 because of the coronavirus.

Coming up

• May 5: Charleston RiverDogs charity golf tournament to benefit MUSC Children's Health, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $650 per team or $175 per individual, contact Lisa Dingman at ldingman@riverdogs.com or Kayli Varner at kvarner@riverdogs.com.

• May 11: The Ohio State Alumni Club golf outing and fund-raiser for Lowcountry students who attend Ohio State, Crowfield Golf Club, $75 per player or $300 per team, contact Bob at 843-818-8674 or Barry at 843-729-6469.

• May 18: 11th annual East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per tea, call 843-881-2600 ext. 201.

Aces

Alan Porter, March 1, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14, 80 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: John Craig, Rick Hendrix, Roger Evans.

Larry Bach, March 3, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 142 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Rick Mores, Brett Skinner, Robert Stoddard.

Kevin Jackson, March 10, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 13, 138 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Robert Hull.

Gary Miller, March 11, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 11, 164 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Jack Ditterline, Ashley Bullard, Gerald Runey.

Tom Flynn, March 12, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 12, 134 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Jake Vazques, Charles Nemes, Paul Fidell.

Andy Nick, March 13, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 3, 145 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Jim Harry, Erich Hellmold, David Blink.

Donnie Rigsby, March 13, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 4, 137 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Heath Greene, Tim Hopkins.

Barry French, March 14, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 8, 139 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Andy Grooms, Bobby Anderson.

Jim Hisman, March 14, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 122 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Pat Hisman.

John Robert Passmore, March 18, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 2, 120 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: A.J. Dietrich, Blake Costas, Cole Passmore.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.