Charleston Muni ranks among top municipal golf courses in US

It's not surprising to see the Ocean Course, Harbour Town, Yeamans Hall and others making the "best of" lists of national golf course rankings. But Lowcountry golfers got a welcome surprise June 9 when Charleston Muni showed up in a national ranking of top municipal courses.

GOLF.com, the online version of GOLF Magazine, released its first ranking of the 30 best municipal golf courses in America.

Charleston Municipal Golf Course, which just reopened following a year-long renovation, is No. 19 on a list that includes Torrey Pines, site of next week's U.S. Open, and other major championship venues including Bethpage Black and Chambers Bay.

"It's a big honor, no doubt, and I'm excited, especially this early on," said James Island resident and golf architect Troy Miller, who helped spearhead the renovation project. "We've only been open since December and those things go into publication and production 60 days ahead of when they're released. So we're only talking about a small sample size of people who've actually had a chance to see it. I'm excited that the early response has been as good as it has.

"I think it speaks to how important municipal golf is on a national level today and how much energy is going toward that."

Miller, who grew up playing Charleston Muni, said he and others who have played the course for years knew that the course had great bones and the potential was there for being recognized as a great golf course. But it was a lot of hard work by a lot of people, particularly the Friends of the Muni organization, which has raised approximately $750,000 to match the City of Charleston's $1.5 million investment in the renovation.

In releasing its list, GOLF.com said: "Though the game itself can never be mastered, one thing is for sure – the most affordable way to pursue our sport is by playing municipal golf courses. For that reason, none of our course rankings is, arguably, more important than this one, the first such compilation of munis ever put together by GOLF."

The rankings include some names familiar to fans of professional golf and some courses you've probably never heard of.

Heading the list is Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y., which hosted the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens and the 2019 PGA, and will be the site of the 2025 Ryder Cup Matches. Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, which held the 2015 U.S. Open, is second. Third is George Wright, a Donald Ross design in Hyde Park, Mass. Bethpage Red, the sister course to Bethpage Black, is fourth while this year's U.S. Open site, Torrey Pines, is fifth.

Charleston Muni, at No. 19, follows the Torrey Pines North Course. Wilmington (N.C. ) Municipal, is No. 21 on the list.

GOLF.com notes that Miller's "highly regarded renovation ... paid homage to architect Seth Raynor (who designed the nearby Country Club of Charleston and Yeamans Hall Club) with grass-faced bunkers and memorable green complexes. The former were expanded with contours added to resemble famous templates, including the Redan, Punch Bowl, Biarritz, Road and Eden.The long views, especially on the back nine, are most attractive, but it is the strongly contoured greens that steal the show. With a location just 10 minutes from downtown, booking a tee time can be tougher than breaking par."

The publication also recognized Charleston Municipal for its affordability. The fee is $20 for locals, which is second only to the $15 residents pay at Wailua in Hawaii. In contrast, it was pointed out that it can cost $289 to play at Chambers Bay and the non-resident fee at Torrey Pines can go as high as $252 ($78 for San Diego residents).

Miller said that while some have complained that the "new" Charleston Municipal is difficult, he was happy to see Charleston Ladies City Amateur winner Emily Rapp shoot a 4-under-par 68 in the final round, including a sizzling 31 on her final nine holes.

"I think there's a steep learning curve and Emily showed that pretty well," Miller said. "You have to learn where to hit it and where not to hit it. I think the biggest compliment you can give a golf course is that you have to think your way around it. There's no doubt that today you have to think your way around Charleston Municipal."