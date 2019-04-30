Bruce Miller couldn't put down his phone.
Miller, a native of Mount Pleasant, was glued to an app that tracked his son-in-law, Dylan Davison, during an Ironman competition April 14 in Haines City, Fla., about 60 miles East of Tampa.
Davison, a John Island resident, completed his first half-Ironman in October 2017, so he knew what to expect.
But this time was different.
When he reached the finish line of the 70.3-mile triathlon — which included swimming, biking and running — Davidson proved to himself and the world that he wasn't giving in to the cancer that required the removal of his stomach.
“I think he set a great example for his family,” Miller said, speaking about Davision’s wife, Melissa, and their three children. “He’s showing them to never quit or give up on your goals.”
Davison, 33, learned he had hereditary diffuse gastric cancer syndrome in October 2017, a couple of weeks before his first Ironman competition. He decided to get tested for the condition after his mother was diagnosed, and discovered he also carried the gene.
The condition causes cells to dysfunction and results in stomach cancer for about 70 percent of patients.
The news didn’t stop Davison from competing in his first half-Ironman, also called an Ironman 70.3, but it did leave a cloud of uncertainty for any future races.
During Davison's surgery, his stomach was removed and his esophagus was connected to his small intestine. As a result, he must eat and drink smaller portions but more frequently throughout the day. And he has to overchew his food to compensate for the lack of digestion that occurs in the stomach.
“If you don’t chew enough, you could get sick,” he explained. “A lot goes into it, and it caused my motivation to change after surgery. I wasn’t sure if I could do these races, but I knew I wanted to help myself and others who have these kinds of issues.”
Davison finished 505th out of 1,330 competitors. The half-Ironman included a 1.23-mile swim, 56 miles of biking, and 13.1 miles of running.
Being able to compete at all is a victory for Davison. For six weeks after his surgery, walking was the only activity he could do. From there, he increased to a speed walk, then a jog. And eventually he was running.
Davison spent roughly 15 months gearing up for the event. He learned how to manage his time and monitor his food and drink intake.
He also started working with No Stomach For Cancer, a nonprofit that supports research and support for those battling stomach cancer.
“They helped me find a surgeon and connected me with past and future patients,” he said. “That was a huge help because I was able to connect with a real support group.”
The journey isn’t over for Davison. He’s plotting his next half-Ironman and eventually wants to work his way up to the full 140.6-mile event.
He’s still working out three to four times per week, depending on soreness. And competes in the Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series on James Island.
Regardless of where he competes, Miller and the rest of family won’t be too far away.
“He could have said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” Miller said. “But he didn’t have that kind of attitude. He fought to get here and that’s what we admire most about him.”