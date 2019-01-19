The U.S. Golf Association and MUSC Children's Health are conducting an art contest for Charleston youth to design the junior tickets for the U.S. Women's Open that will be played May 27-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston.
Entry forms and complete rules can be found at uswomensopen.com.
Three winners will be chosen and their designs will be featured on tickets for all juniors who attend the U.S. Women's Open and will be displayed on site at the Country Club of Charleston during the event. The entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15, with winners announced shortly thereafter.
"We're looking forward to engaging local kids as we continue to celebrate and embrace the community's support of the U.S. Women's Open," said Matt Sawicki, championship director. "The Charleston community and MUSC have show tremendous support for the Championship and this contest will further that engagement in a fun, interactive way."
Brown wins another Seniors title
Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant has added another honor to her lengthy list of accolades. Already a South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame member and having recently claimed her fifth consecutive Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior Player of the Year award, Brown also is the 2018 Carolinas Golf Association Senior Player of the Year.
Brown advanced to the second round of the U.S. Women's Senior Amateur, qualified for the U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, tied for fifth at the 2018 Carolinas Senior Women’s Amateur and finished fifth at the 2018 WSCGA Senior Championship.
Memorial to be held for Jessie Finucan
Jessie Finucan, one of the best female amateur golfers the Lowcountry has produced, died Jan. 9 at the age of 81 at her home in Summerville. A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 24 at Summerville Country Club.
The former teacher, administrator and coach at Summerville High School won numerous amateur titles on the local and regional level. She won the Charleston Ladies City Amateur four times (1975, 1993, 1995, 1999); the 1968 Carolina Golf Association Amateur title; the CGA Women's Senior in 2004 and 2006; the 1991 Women's South Carolina Golf Association Senior title in 1991; and the WSCGA Super Seniors four times.
Memorials can be made to the WSCGA Junior Foundation (wscga.org).
Aces
Jane Pannone, Jan. 11, Turtle Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 4, 129 yards, driver. Witnesses: Jeanne Ball, Ann Deignan, Carol Hurley.
Jerry VaJoyner, Jan. 13, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 8, 189 yards, 5-wood. Witnesses: Bob Orton, Steve Willis.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.