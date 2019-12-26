While this weekend is huge for college football fans, those who have a hunger for basketball will have plenty of options in the Charleston area.

Three high school tournaments begin Friday at venues around the Lowcountry with more than 70 teams in action.

In girls basketball, the Carolina Invitational features 48 teams from several states with games played at six high schools — Bishop England, Cane Bay, Cathedral Academy, First Baptist, Northwood Academy and Summerville. The tournament is broken down into six, eight-team mini-tournaments with a champion crowned at each site.

Play begins Friday morning and continues on Saturday. There are no games scheduled on Sunday with the finals and consolation games on Monday.

The area’s oldest boys tournament, the Modie Risher Classic, starts Friday at Burke High School. The tournament began in 1967 and is named for former high school coach, administrator and official Modie Risher.

Games begin at 4 p.m. on Friday with Colleton County taking on Hedgesville of West Virginia. There are four games Friday and four more on Saturday. The final day of play will be on Monday.

Other teams in the tournament include Swansea, Summerville, Lexington, Military Magnet, Central Buck West of Pennsylvania and Burke.

The Rotary Roundball Classic remains the marquee basketball event in the Lowcountry with 16 boys teams competing in two divisions. The tournament is being played at the new North Charleston Athletic Center this year.

Friday’s action begins with a contest between James Island and Bishop Walsh of Maryland at 10 a.m. There are eight games each day with no games on Sunday. The tournament concludes on Monday.

Local teams in the event include Pinewood Prep, West Ashley, Oceanside Collegiate, Wando, Porter-Gaud, First Baptist, Goose Creek and Stall.

Other teams include Cape Fear Academy (N.C.), Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), Bartow (Fla.), Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.), White Plains (N.Y.) and Berkmar (Ga.).

Modie Risher Classic

Friday's schedule

4 p.m. – Colleton County vs. Hedgesville

5:30 p.m. – Swansea vs. Summerville

7 p.m. – Lexington vs. Military Magnet

8:30 p.m. – Central Buck West vs. Burke

Rotary Roundball Classic

Friday's schedule

International bracket

10 a.m. – Bishop Walsh vs. James Island

1 p.m. – Don Bosco Prep vs. West Ashley

4 p.m. – Bartow vs. Pinewood Prep

7 p.m. – Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Oceanside Collegiate

Foundation bracket

11:30 a.m. – Cape Fear vs. Wando

2:30 p.m. – White Plains vs. Porter-Gaud

5:30 p.m. – Goose Creek vs. First Baptist

8:30 p.m. – Berkmar vs. Stall