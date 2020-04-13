Charleston golfer's season at Florida State cut short by coronavirus, but she'll be back

Leave it to a Charleston native to perform well at a collegiate golf tournament that bears the name of Darius Rucker.

But that’s what Kathleen Sumner did last month at a three-day event at Hilton Head Island's Long Cover Club.

Sumner, a junior at Florida State, was due for a breakout season, said Seminoles golf coach Amy Bond. The Bishop England graduate came up big at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, a tournament established by the singer-songwriter from Charleston.

Sumner couldn't have known at the time that she and her teammates were playing in their last tournament. On the way to Augusta for their next competition, they got the news that their season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a feeling it was coming that day, and so we pulled over at a gas station in Thomasville (Georgia) and waited for the confirmation,” Bond said. “It was certainly a big blow for all of us, but we know the health and safety of our players is the top priority.”

For Sumner, the postponement and eventual cancellation of the sport derailed what could have been a huge season.

Sumner, who was The Post and Courier's Lowcountry golfer of the year in 2015 and 2016, spent the past year working on a significant adjustment to her swing – something most golfers wouldn’t think of doing this late into their collegiate career.

But Bond saw where a change could take her star to the next level. She already possessed driving power, which is why Bond recruited her dating back to Sumner’s junior year at Bishop England.

And thanks to the alteration, Sumner’s wedge work, chip shots and putting have all improved.

“It felt natural and came to me pretty quickly,” Sumner said. “It’s given me a more consistent swing and I started seeing results really fast.”

Unfortunately, Sumner won’t be able to enjoy the fruits of her labor the rest of the calendar year. But she’s making the most of the situation by hitting the course multiple times a week and video chatting with teammates to gear up for her senior campaign.

Sumner currently holds the 15th best stroke average in Seminoles history and made the 2018 All-ACC Academic Women’s Golf team, as well as the 2018 Women’s Gold Collegiate Association’s All-America Scholar-Athlete team.

“She tries her best in everything she does,” Bond said. “That’s why we want her here. We knew she was someone who could help us win conference and national championships.”