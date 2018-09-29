Two Charleston golfers came up just short, earning alternate positions in qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship held at Florence Country Club. The teams of Cody Proveaux of Lexington and Zach McLain of Gilbert shot 60 to earn medalist honors while Blake Taylor of Wilmington and Logan Shuping of Salisbury, N.C., also advanced with a score of 63, winning a playoff.
Chris Couch of Charleston and Matt Jackson of Waynesboro, Ga., took the first alternate spot with a score of 63 while Richard Oref of Charleston and Matthew Hopper of Greensboro are the second alternate team, also shooting 63.
The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball will be played in May 2019 at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.
Brown qualifies for Senior Women's Am
Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant finished second with a score of 76 and earned one of four spots available for the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur in qualifying played at Woodcreek in Elgin. She also competed in this year's U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur but failed to make the match play portion of the tournament. Brown has qualified for 16 U.S. Golf Association championships and will be playing in her seventh Senior Women's Amateur, scheduled Oct. 6-11 at Orchid Island Golf and Country Club in Vero Beach, Fla.
McNair Invitational expected to top $450,000
The third annual Robert and Janice McNair Invitational to Fund Educational Scholarships will be played Oct. 10 at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek. Last year's event raised $450,000 and this year's event is expected to top that. The proceeds from the event will fund over 30 Briar's Creek employees' educational courses and degrees and supports 15 student scholarships at Charleston Collegiate School.
Carolinas Senior rescheduled
The Carolinas Senior Amateur Championship has been rescheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek on Johns Island. The event originally was scheduled to be played Sept. 13-14 but postponed because of the threat of Hurricane Florence.
Charleston Men's Interclub
Crowfield won the Charleston Area Men's Interclub Golf Association match played at Wescott Golf Club with a score of 55. Pine Forest was second with 49 and Coosaw Creek third with 43. Charleston Municipal leads the yearly standings with 78.0 points. Coosaw Creek is second with 76.5, followed by: Charleston National, 75.0; Wescott, 73.0; Crowfield, 68.5; Legend Oaks, 67.5; Pine Forest, 61.5; Berkeley, 59.0; Shadowmoss, 56.0; Dunes West, 39.0; RiverTowne, 38.0; and Summerville, 38.0.
Charleston Golf Week Amateur Tour
Jerry Joyner shot 78 and took first place in the Championship Flight of the Charleston Golf Week Amateur Tour event played at Crowfield Golf Club. Andy Balao won A Flight with a score of 79. Denny Miller won B Flight with an 83. Chris Huge shot 87 and won C Flight. Julie Johnson won D Flight with a 91.
Mid-Am champ earns Women's Open spot
By winning the 2018 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur, Shannon Johnson of Norton, Mass., earned an exemption into the 2019 U.S. Women's Open which will be played May 29-June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston. Johnson, a field representative for PING, was medalist in the tournament.
Coming up
• Oct. 4: Summerville Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament to benefit Terrific Kids project, Legend Oaks Golf Club, $85 per player or $350 per team, contact April at 843-875-8569 april.burgess@ firstcitizens.com or Helene at 843-832-7102 hmison@banksc.com.
• Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
Aces
Walker Burbage, Aug. 19, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 14, 60 yards, lob wedge. Witness: Edison Waters.
Chuck Bryden, Sept. 8, Links at Stono Ferry, No. 6, 148 yards, 3-hybrid. Witnesses: Herb Brown, Ed Brown, Roger Evans.
Ted Orr, Sept. 18, Charleston National Golf Club, No. 7, 150 yards. Witnesses: Burt Bierman, George Gates, Kurt Nendorf.
Shelly Revkin, Sept. 18, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 14, 138 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Ron Cousino, Paul Sessa.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.