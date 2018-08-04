Drayton Stewart of Charleston shot 69-68-72—209 to beat Columbia's Bronson Myers by one shot and win the 69th Carolinas Junior Boys golf championship played at the Members Club at Woodcreek in Elgin. Spencer Oxendine of Fayetteville, N.C., Christopher Sperrazza of Raleigh, N.C., and Ian Faulconer of Simpsonville tied for third at 212.
Stewart entered the final round with a one-stroke lead over Myers, but Myers had moved into the lead after 12 holes. Stewart birdied the 13th to Myers' bogey to regain the lead and he never trailed.
Stewart, a Clemson commit, said he struggled off the tee but won the tournament with his short game. It was his first Carolinas Golf Association win. He and Myers both earned spots on the Carolinas Team for the Carolinas-Virginias Junior Team Matches that will be played Aug. 11-12 at the Country Club of North Carolina.
CALGA
Bernice Slezak (RiverTowne), Helen Van Name (Pine Forest), Melanie Eastwood (Santee Cooper) and Carol Thorne (Charleston City Club) combined for a score of 69 to win low gross honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) tournament played at Santee Cooper Country Club. Shonna Plowman (Crowfield), Sandy Murden (Santee Cooper), Linda Thomas (Dunes West) and Betsy Munn (Santee Cooper) won low net honors with a 57.
Barbara Miller (Dunes West), Brenda Griffen (Wescott), Sharon Persinger (Santee Cooper) and Darleen Scott (Santee Cooper) were second low gross with a score of 71. Dianne Bowler (Shadowmoss), Mary Fraggos (Dunes West), Katheryn Pointer (Shadowmoss) and Becky Arndta (Wescott) were second low net with a 59.
Roy Meyers Jr. Open
Defending champion A.J. Martino shot 68 to win the Boys 13-18 age group in the weather-shortened (16 holes) Roy Meyers Junior Open at Summerville Country Club. Blake Lee finished second at 71, while Payne Rutherford and Joseph Evans tied for third with 72s. Aubrey Merryman and Taylor Perry tied for first in the Ladies Division with scores of 97. McKenzie Driggers was third at 104. Jamen Sanders shot 44 over nine holes and won the 11-12 age group, finishing two shots ahead of Jacob Traylor and five ahead of Cash Blanton. Boze Blanton shot 26 and Banks Blanton 28 in the 10-under age group played over four holes.
Carolinas Women's Match Play
Kathleen Sumner advanced to the semifinals of the Carolinas Women's Match Play Championship played at North Ridge Country Club in Raleigh, N.C., before being ousted, 2 and 1, by eventual runner up Jessica Spicer of Bahama, N.C. Anna Redding of Concord, N.C., won the title after going 22 holes with Spicer.
Jimmy Self Junior
Drayton Stewart shot 141 and tied for fifth in the South Carolina Junior Golf Association's Jimmy Self Invitational played at Greenwood Country Club. Bronson Myers of Columbia beat Brandon Masters of Piedmont in a playoff after they tied at 138 to win the Boys 13-18 age group. Kennedy Carroll of Mount Pleasant tied for 10th in the Girls 13-18 age group with a score of 157. Anna Grace Brock of Greenwood won with a 145.
Coming Up
• Aug. 25: Seventh annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament to benefit special need residents of Coastal Center, Summerville Country Club, $300 per team or $75 individual, email 1994johnson@homesc.com.
• Aug. 31-Sept. 2: 59th annual Berkeley Country Club Invitational, $150 for Berkeley CC members, $175 for guests, flighted for final round, visit berkeleycc.com or call 843-761-4880.
• Sept. 14-15: Charleston Ladies City Amateur, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, $65 entry, visit charleston-sc.gov/golf.
• Sept. 10: Third annual Gavalas Kolanko Foundation charity golf tournament, Daniel Island Club, $500 per player of $2,000 per team, proceeds benefit scholarships for Lowcountry students with disabilities, contact Carrie Andress at carrie@momentumresults.com or call 843-377-8450 ext. 121.
• Sept. 23: Eighth annual Four Paws Golf Tournament to benefit Lowcountry Animal Rescue, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player or $300 per team, call 843-821-3175 or email lowcountryanimalrescue@ymail.com.
• Oct. 24: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate Golf Tournament to benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, Briar's Creek, contact Beth McKenna at 843-871-5091.
ACES
Brad Crossett, June 29, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 17, 135 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Robin Moyer, Don Moyer, John Pisarski.
Dorn Backman, July 21, Pine Forest Country Club, No. 17, 120 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Tuck LaBree, Jerry Johnson, Dave Williams.
Shanie Cooper, July 21, Berkeley Country Club, No. 15, 100 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Richie Cooper, Tim O'Brien, Brent Stone.
Nick Orton, July 26, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 127 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Casey Epstein, Nathan Harris.
Jamie Wilson, July 26, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 172 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Wil Sheppard, Christian Sease, Jonathan Hardy.
Marc Ingersoll, July 27, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 15, 148 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Sam Ingersoll.
Ron DeSantis, July 28, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 142 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mike Carmody, Craig Farina.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.