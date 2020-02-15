Charleston golf happenings: Friends of the Muni oyster roast, Stono Ferry essay contest

Friends of the Muni will hold an oyster roast from 3-6 p.m Feb. 23 at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Friends of the Muni has raised funds for improving Charleston Municipal Golf Course, which began a multi-million dollar renovation earlier this year. The city-owned facility first opened in 1929 and the last major renovation took place more than 60 years ago.

The City of Charleston committed $1.5 million to the project and Friends of the Muni has been working to raise a matching amount. The project, headed by Charleston golf course architect Troy Miller, includes measures to eliminate flooding on the back nine, along with enlarging greens and tees to accommodate the 50,000-60,000 golfers who visit the course annually. Limited play is available during the renovation and the clubhouse, bar and grill remain open. The course is expected to be reopened completely by late fall.

Oyster roast tickets can be purchased at friendsofthemuni.com (kids are free). Tickets include oysters, hot dogs, chili, beer and activities for kids and attendees will be able to preview the new facilities, including a practice area that will be used for First Tee and U.S. Kids Golf classes.

Stono Ferry Essay Contest

Stono Ferry Golf Academy is holding an essay contest for boys and girls ages 7-18 with the winner receiving free enrollment in a 12-week school, along with a set of custom-fit golf clubs and bag. Adrian Lowman, 14 and an eighth-grader at Baptist Hill Middle School, won the previous essay contest.

Essays must be 500 words or fewer and picked from one of the following topics:

What does it mean to be a good golfer at the golf course, in the classroom, at home and in your community?

Why do you want to learn to play the game of golf?

Describe the role golf has played in your life experience.

What has prevented you from playing golf?

Applications should be sent to Richard Sierzega at rsierzega@hotmail.com or Ben Sloan at sloangolfinstruction@gmail.com.

Coming up

March 7-8: 4-Ball at the Lake, Players Course at Wyboo-Santee Cooper Country Club, entry deadline 5 p.m. Feb. 28, $160 per player, open to 2-man teams who are S.C. residents, field limited to 60 teams, call 803-478-2500.

March 28: West Ashley Wildcat Classic, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, $65 per player, email Tricia Porter wawildcatclassic@gmail.com.

March 30: NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Terry Tamblyn, Feb. 1, Links Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 18, 125 yards. Witnesses: Bobby Perry, Brad Tamblyn, Steve Evans.

Craig Farinia, Feb. 6, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 3, 128 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Dave Garretson, Pat Sheehan.

Jim Banks, Feb. 6, Summerville Country Club, No. 8, 150 yards. Witnesses: Bob Kessock, Charlie Tapp, Brian Anderson, Randy Henderson.

Robert Degolyer, Feb. 9, Club at Pine Forest, No. 5, 129 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Kyle Degolyer, Ryan Lentz, Buck Rogers.

Arthur Applegate, Feb. 11, Country Club of Charleston, No. 6, 182 yards, 9-wood. Witnesses: Fred Snyder, Chip Carpenter, Scott Hood.

Suzzie Williams, Feb. 11, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 11, 73 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Jeannie Hillock, Astrid McManus, Gertie Wooten.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.