Charleston, Dorchester schools suspend high school sports again due to coronavirus

A little more than a week after high schools in Charleston County were allowed to resume athletic workouts after months of inactivity because of the coronavirus, the school district is shutting them down again, citing an increase in cases.

Charleston County School District said Tuesday it is suspending summer athletic practices effective Thursday.

All athletic activities and in-person student summer academic enrichment programs for Charleston County will be halted until at least July 20.

Dorchester District 2 announced the same thing Tuesday, after initially resuming activities on June 15. The Dorchester district, which includes Ashley Ridge, Fort Dorchester, and Summerville high schools, will reevaluate on July 16.

The announcements came on the same day the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced new 375 cases in Charleston County, the highest its seen thus far.

The district said the action taken Tuesday was not the result of an increase in COVID-19 cases among student athletes.

“This action is a response to the increase in COVID cases in Charleston County,” said CCSD athletic director Bob Olson. “We are very proud of the protocols that our high schools and coaches have put in place to keep our student athletes safe during the conditioning practices, but we are part of the larger community and felt this was a necessary response to help slow down the spread.”

On June 22, which was the first day Charleston schools were allowed to resume practices and other athletic activities, DHEC announced 209 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Prior to Tuesday, the highest total for Charleston came on Saturday with 280 cases.

Marion Brown, the head football coach at Baptist Hill, said he understands why the school district made the decision. That’s why he’s not waiting until Thursday to postpone workouts. Brown canceled workouts scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

“Our staff had a feeling a suspension was coming, with cases rising so high,” Brown said. “We decided not to wait until July 2. At the end of the day, you just want to make sure everyone is safe. That’s our No. 1 priority.”

Donnie Kiefer, the new head football coach at West Ashley, said the situation is frustrating. He said workouts were going well for his team and they were making steady progress. Now they’ll revert back to virtual meetings and rely on players to conduct their own workouts.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” Kiefer said. “But like everyone else, we know this is a unique situation. We just have to do our part and wait for July 20 to see what happens.”