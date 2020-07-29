Charleston, Dorchester high school football workouts still on hold due to coronavirus

High school football coaches and school officials in the Charleston area are still unsure of when they’ll allow players back on the field as coronavirus cases continue to pile up by the hundreds each day in the Lowcountry.

Schools across South Carolina are allowed to hold workouts under strict guidelines mandated by the S.C. High School League. Those workouts must include social distancing, use of face masks, and no balls or other sports equipment.

But Bob Olson, the athletic director for the Charleston County School District, is one of several local sports leaders who isn’t ready to put athletes back on the field.

The district resumed workouts on June 22 before suspending all activities again eight days later after COVID-19 cases in Charleston started spiking. The district reevaluated the situation on July 20 but remains uncertain about resuming workouts.

“We’re looking at the information available, and looking at the best decision we can make for players and coaches,” Olson said. “Once we think it’s safe for them to begin participation, we'll start up again.”

The issue isn’t unique to sports, Olson said. On the educational side of things, the current plan for Charleston schools offers in-class and virtual learning for students.

“These are uncharted waters for everyone, so we’re all just trying to figure it out,” he said.

Over the past week, the daily coronavirus case count in Charleston County has been as high as 219 and as low as 115, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Last week, an appeals panel with the SCHSL delayed a vote on a proposal that would move fall sports to the spring, and vice versa for its 206 member schools. The panel will consider the alternative plan again on Aug. 10.

The delay means the earlier decision to begin full practices Aug. 17 and football games Sept. 11 remains intact.

Brion Rutherford, the athletic director at Summerville High School, said Dorchester District 2 also is watching and waiting. The district, which also includes Fort Dorchester and Ashley Ridge, suspended activities on June 22.

Rutherford said district officials met last week and decided to continue the suspension until further notice.

“Until these numbers get under control, it’s going to be hard to imagine getting back out there,” Rutherford said. “We’re confident in keeping workouts safe when they’re here. But safety is the most important thing right now and we don't need to rush things."

Elsewhere in the Lowcountry, Berkeley County high schools have been working out the majority of the summer. Randy Robinson, head football coach at Berkeley High, said the team has been following safety protocols and showing progress.

"It's certainly different, but we'll take what we can get," he said.