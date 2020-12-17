Charleston County Schools suspend high school sports due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Charleston County School District is halting all high school sports competitions for three weeks because of rising cases of COVID-19 among athletes.

The pause goes into effect immediately and will run through Jan. 10. CCSD said conditions will be revisited during the first week in January to determine if teams can return to normal schedules by Jan. 11. Schools will work to reschedule all region games that are missed during this time period.

“Our data show that the number of COVID-19 quarantines following games has been much higher among athletes than the rate among the general student body in schools,” Jeff Borowy, the Chief Operating Officer for CCSD, said in a statement. “This is simply a move to help safeguard the overall health and safety of our student-athletes during the holiday period.”

High school teams will be allowed to continue with practices for varsity winter sports through Dec. 30, using strict safety protocols. Decisions about practice beyond that time will depend on conditions during the first week in January.

“The normal protocols related to positive cases and close contact tracing will be in effect for all teams, and a single case will result in the suspension of practice for the entire team,” Borowy said.

The decision to temporarily halt winter sports comes after school board members discussed the issue Monday night. Of the 60 or so high school winter sports teams, 15 have been required to quarantine since mid-November, Borowy said at the meeting.

District-level COVID-19 data shows there has been minimal virus transmission between students during normal school hours. Instead, many of the positive cases reported so far have been the result of exposure within the community, whether it be from social gatherings, sporting events or from a family member that has been infected.

One area of concern in particular was the increased number of transmissions associated with sporting games and practices, especially within contact sports such as basketball and football.

This story will be updated.