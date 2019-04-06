Minor League Baseball confirmed Thursday what Julio Mosquera already knew about his pitchers on the Charleston RiverDogs' roster.
They’re pretty darn good.
Mosquera, now in his second year as RiverDogs manager, isn’t one to mince words. So you can take what he says to the bank.
Still, the MiLB has offered validation for Mosquera and two other South Carolina minor league clubs.
The organization released on Thursday its 30 “most intriguing” farm teams, highlighting each franchise’s most interesting team to watch for the 2019 campaign.
The list of 30 teams was released the same day most of the 120 minor league clubs opened their seasons.
The RiverDogs, the low-level Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, made the cut. So did the Columbia Fireflies, the low-level affiliate of the York Mets; and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Class A-Advanced team of the Chicago Cubs.
“Big arms” and “radar guns”
“You have to have some pitching. And we have some young guys who have great talent and a great future ahead of them,” Mosquera said Monday at the team's media day.
The MiLB staff agrees, writing that Charleston is “loaded with big arms.”
Those include Roansy Contreras, Luid Guil and Luis Medina, New York’s 10th, 13th and 14th ranked prospects, respectively.
Rounding out the team’s ranked pitchers are No. 17 Matt Sauer and No. 29 Tanner Myatt. Myatt played for Florence-Darlington Tech before the Yankees drafted him last season.
The group, all right-handers, will “consistently light up radar guns,” the MiLB wrote, adding that Medina, Gil and Myatt will hit triple digits with their fastballs.
In other words, there will be plenty of heat in Charleston this summer. As if the weather isn’t hot enough.
Great expectations
Competition should be steep in the South Atlantic League, with the Fireflies giving Charleston a run for its money.
Columbia boasts five of the Mets’ top-10 prospects, including third baseman Mark Vientos, who belted 11 homers and 52 RBIs in just 60 games last season .
And Simeon Woods-Richardson struck out 26 batters in just 17 innings of relief work in 2018, while posting a 1.50 ERA.
Outside of the top 10, Columbia is bringing back Luc Rennie, a hard-throwing righty who set a team record last year with 14 strikeouts in a single outing.
Hope in the Carolina
The top prospect in the entire Cubs’ franchise starts the year in Myrtle Beach, after a solid 2018 in low-level ball.
Catcher Miguel Amaya, a Panama native, leads the way for a Cubs franchise that has a lot to prove. The Pelicans finished at the bottom of the Carolina League last year.
But if Amaya can replicate last year’s numbers – a .256 average with 12 homers and 56 RBIs – then he would give Myrtle Beach a huge boost in the lineup.
He'll be catching pitches from Alex Lange and Paul Richan, Chicago’s 12th- and 18th-ranked prospects.
The MiLB isn’t too high on the rest of the franchise’s farm teams. But the Myrtle Beach squad?
“There is some hope in the Carolina League,” they write.