Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is backing the latest nationwide effort that denounces Major League Baseball’s attempt to slash 42 teams from the minor league farm system.

Tecklenburg said Wednesday that he has joined the Mayors’ Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball, a group that announced its formation the same day.

The goal for the 25 mayors who have already joined is to push back against MLB's efforts and to preserve the economic and social opportunities available for the teams in minor league communities.

The task force is co-chaired by Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. Benjamin and Tecklenburg have a stake in the matter since their cities each house a Class A minor league baseball club: the Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees’ affiliate) and the Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets).

While neither one made the list of teams that could potentially be erased, the mayors say joining the task force is important to the future of the minor leagues.

"The game of baseball is cherished in countless communities like ours all across the country as a way for citizens and families of all ages and backgrounds to come together," Tecklenburg said. "To take away that opportunity would be to deprive those citizens of the chance to be a part of this timeless institution we all love."

Charleston RiverDogs president Dave Echols said it's good to see Tecklenburg joining other mayors across the nation in support of all minor league teams.

"We're certainly appreciative of that because it shows that he understands how important baseball is to our city," Echols said.

The task force was formed in response to an MLB proposal in November that would cut costs by eliminating 42 of the farm system’s 160 teams, and trim the Major League Baseball draft from 40 rounds to 20 or 25.

In addition, the MLB is seeking more control over issues that have historically been left up to minor league teams. That includes identifying cities to relocate farm teams, deciding which cities could sustain promotions in class levels, and forcing minor league teams to upgrade facilities.

The MLB also wants to raise pay for minor leaguers, apparently with money saved from operational costs. Changes, if approved, would start after the 2020 season, which is when the current Professional Baseball Agreement — a deal between MLB and the minor leagues — expires.

Co-chairing the task force with Benjamin are Mayor Andy Berke (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Mayor Nan Whaley (Dayton, Ohio). The Chattanooga Lookouts, a double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati reds, are on the cut list.

None of South Carolina’s other three minor league clubs made the list. They include the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) of Class A, and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, a Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

"It's more about providing some leadership ... and helping preserve minor league baseball, which is family-friendly, affordable fun that 40 million Americans enjoyed last year," Benjamin told the Free Times. "Major League Baseball is talking about eliminating 42 teams from the system, and that gives us grave concern."

The mayoral task force comes after the U.S. House of Representatives announced on Dec. 4 that it had formed a similar task force. South Carolina's Joe Cunningham (Charleston), Jim Clyburn (Columbia), and William Timmons (Greenville) signed the bill.

The task force wrote in part that it would “advocate on behalf of the communities that stand to be most harmed” by the proposal and “will closely monitor ongoing negotiations between MLB and MiLB.”

The formation of the Congressional task force was met with immediate praise from Columbia Fireflies president John Katz and Greenville Drive general manager Eric Jarinko.

Both offered the same quote in their teams’ press releases: “With this proposal, MLB is willing to break the hearts of dozens of communities across the country. We are going to resist this plan and are gratified that so many in Congress are willing to join with us.”