When the bell rang, Marion Busby got up from his desk and flashed his toothy grin at the teacher as he walked out of the classroom.
As he made his way to his locker, he noticed a tall man, dressed in a sharp-looking suit, leaning up against the wall just a few feet away.
Busby’s friends were certain he was in trouble, but the star point guard for Columbia’s Eau Claire High School knew better. The man in the impeccable suit, which would become a trademark later in his career, was Gregg Marshall, an assistant basketball coach at the College of Charleston.
“Not many people like Gregg showed up at Eau Claire back in the day, but he didn’t care,” Busby said with a laugh as he recalled that day nearly three decades ago. “That kind of stuff never bothered him. He acted like he owned the place.”
It was Marshall’s bravado that immediately attracted Busby, who was being courted by bigger schools with national reputations, to the assistant coach and the College of Charleston. Busby would sign with the Cougars a few months later and become the cornerstone of the college's first NCAA Tournament team in 1994.
It was Marshall’s swagger and his unwavering confidence that would serve him well years later as he built perennial NCAA Tournament programs at Winthrop and Wichita State.
Marshall, who spent eight seasons at the College of Charleston as an assistant under Hall of Fame coach John Kresse, returns to the Lowcountry as his Wichita State team plays in the Charleston Classic this week at TD Arena.
The Shockers will face Davidson at 7 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the three-day tournament.
This will be Marshall’s first appearance on the College of Charleston campus since he left the program in 1996 to become an assistant coach at Marshall.
“I’m looking forward to being back in Charleston. It’s a city I love, it’s where I met my wife, my wife’s got two degrees from there, it's where my daughter goes to school now, so this a special place for me and my family,” Marshall said. “It’s familiar territory. I’ve still got a lot of great friends that live there and the College of Charleston is where I learned how to build a basketball program.”
Brick by Brick
There were hundreds, maybe thousands of trips for coffee with Kresse during the eight years Marshall spent at College of Charleston.
The funny part is that Marshall didn’t even like coffee.
But when Kresse would knock on his office door each morning and asked in his New York accent if Marshall wanted to grab a cup, the answer was always yes. This was before there was a Starbucks on every corner, back when the pair would walk two blocks down George Street to the Stern Student Center.
“I was 24, and I didn’t like coffee to begin with and the coffee really wasn’t that good,” Marshall said.
It was during those walks that Marshall and Kresse would discuss basketball, that day's practice plan, the state of the Cougars program and much more.
“It’s where I learned how to build a program brick-by-brick and build it the right way,” Marshall said. “That's what Coach Kresse did for me. We’d talk about everything, family, basketball, the school. Everything. I can’t tell you how much I learned from coach Kresse on those walks.”
The two met in Charlotte in the late 1980s when Marshall was an assistant coach at Belmont Abbey. After just one hour, Kresse knew he had to hire Marshall.
“Gregg had one of the brightest coaching minds in basketball that I'd ever been around,” Kresse said. “He had a great feel for the game. With Gregg and Dwayne Grace I honestly felt like I had the two best assistant coaches in the country on my staff.”
Over the next eight years, Marshall would help Kresse and the Cougars make the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division I and later into a mid-major power and a team that Power 5 schools avoided playing.
“Back then, you couldn’t go from NAIA to Division I as fast as you can now,” Marshall said. “I think people forget we were in NCAA purgatory for like five years.”
The Cougars would get their first NCAA Tournament at-large bid in 1994 and make the NIT in 1995 and 1996.
“Gregg is one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around,” Kresse said. “In practices, games and recruiting. He hated to lose and would do everything in his power to get the job done.”
One of Marshall’s fondest memories with College of Charleston was beating Alabama, a team loaded with future NBA players Antonio McDyess, Roy Rogers and Jason Caffey. The Cougars won by 22 points at the North Charleston Coliseum.
“We were starting to get people’s attention,” Marshall said.
Winthrop and the Final Four
After the 1996 season, Marshall left the Lowcountry to become an assistant coach at Marshall University, a bigger program on the rise.
After two years in West Virginia, Marshall landed his first head coaching job at Winthrop.
In his nine seasons at Winthrop, the Eagles went to seven NCAA Tournaments, won the Big South title six times and had six 20-win seasons. In 2004, Marshall added Earl Grant, who had been an assistant coach at The Citadel, to his staff. The two would spend the next seven seasons together.
“We used to practice at Rock Hill High School and I can remember one practice wasn’t going very well and Gregg kicked all the players out of the gym,” said Grant, who is in his fifth season as head coach at College of Charleston.
“The high school was about four miles away from campus and Gregg told me not to give any of the players a ride back. This was before Uber, so I’m not sure how they got back to the dorms. With Gregg, you had to practice the right way.”
Marshall’s success at Winthrop caught the eye of bigger schools. Wichita State came calling in 2007 and Marshall packed up and made the move to Kansas.
“It just felt like the right decision at the time,” Marshall said.
Success didn’t come immediately at Wichita State. It took Marshall three seasons to get the Shockers into the postseason, but the following year the Shockers won the NIT, beating Alabama in the final.
“We were not an overnight success,” Grant said. “There were some losses, a lot of them early, but you could tell the foundation was being built.”
Since the 2011 NIT title, the Shockers have made seven straight NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by a Final Four appearance in 2013. Marshall knew he had to share that experience with his former mentor and called Kresse to join him in Atlanta for college basketball's biggest showcase.
“Coach had retired by then and had stopped going to the Final Four,” Marshall said. “I called him and he said he'd love to come, but didn’t have a ticket. I told him that wouldn’t be a problem.”
Kresse sat with Marshall’s wife, Lynn, and his children during the game against Louisville.
“It was special moment,” Kresse said. “To be able to share that experience with a coach I admired so much was special. It was a great game.”
In 2014, the Shockers started the season 35-0 and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country. They eventually lost to Kentucky in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.
Change of Heart, School ties
The year before Marshall took the Wichita State job in 2007, he was, at least for a few hours, the head basketball coach at College of Charleston.
Marshall briefly accepted the head coaching position with the Cougars. But on the drive back to Rock Hill from Charleston after the press conference, he changed his mind and stayed at Winthrop. It was an embarrassing change of heart for Marshall and hurt the school he had come to love.
“I made a mistake and tried to rectify it as soon as I could,” Marshall said. “It was just unfortunate that it had to happen on such a public stage like it did.”
Ironically, Grant, who would go on to become the Cougars head coach in 2014, was on the stage with Marshall when he was introduced as Charleston's head coach.
“For a couple of hours, I was a Cougar,” said Grant, then a member of Marshall's staff at Winthrop.
Marshall’s ties to the College of Charleston basketball program and the school are as strong as they’ve ever been. Watching the Cougars return to the NCAA Tournament this past March was a point of pride for Marshall, especially since Grant was the architect of the program’s resurrection. Charleston and Wichita State were at the same NCAA regional site in San Diego, although on different sides of the bracket.
“They are back where they belong,” Marshall said. “Earl has done a fantastic job. He’s got them rolling again.”
Marshall’s daughter Maggie is a freshman at College of Charleston, where she is studying communications. Maggie is still a Shockers fan and pleased to have her father and “the boys” in town so she can watch them play.
“I can’t wait, it’s going to be fun to see all the boys again,” Maggie said. “Having my Mom and Dad here all week will be great, too. They know what a great school this is. This is the only school I really considered. We came here so much on vacations that it felt like home to me already.”
For a few days at least, Kresse will become one of the biggest Wichita State fans in town. To watch his former protege coaching on the floor named after him will be a source of great pride for Kresse.
“To think that I might have played a small part in Gregg’s success and to see him coaching at TD Arena, it’s going to be special for me,” Kresse said.