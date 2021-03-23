Charleston Battery's home opener at Patriots Point will be open to fans

The Charleston Battery's home opener for the 2021 soccer season will be open to fans.
The Battery's first game back in the new stadium at Patriots Point is set for May 14 against the Charlotte Independence, and fans will be allowed with a 50 percent capacity limit, the team announced March 23.
"We’ve been building towards this for a long time now,” club executive chairman Rob Salvatore. “And while we were able to share a preview of what the new era of the Battery at Patriots Point will look like with a few fans last season, now that we have a date, an opponent, and the ability to open our doors, we are very excited.
"The anticipation and excitement will continue to build as the team trains and we prepare the stadium for the opener. We couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to showcase the club in our new home come May 14 against a rival like Charlotte Independence.”
Tickets for the Battery’s home opener are available online through SeatGeek, the club’s exclusive new ticketing provider. Attendance will be limited to 50 percent stadium capacity to start the season, in accordance with state and local guidelines, with tickets available in groups of 2 to 4 fans to allow for distancing.
“We’ve come a long way since the early days of the pandemic,” Battery head of community Scott Krenitski said. “We’re excited to welcome more fans to Patriots Point and give the community the chance to create a gameday atmosphere unique to this amazing city.”
The Battery started preseason training on March 16 and are scheduled to play a series of friendly training exercises and exhibition matches leading up to the start of the season.
“Playing Charlotte and opening up with fans is going to be fantastic,” Battery head coach Michael Anhaeuser said. “The home opener’s always an exciting day. We want to start off how we finished at home last year and really showcase our team to the community. That’s the start of our season at home and we’re very excited.”
The Battery's full schedule for the 2021 season is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.