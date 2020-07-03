Charleston Battery to open Mount Pleasant stadium later this month

Charleston Battery principal owner Rob Salvatore knew this day would eventually come, he just expected it to come a little sooner.

The Battery will resume the 2020 USL Championship season and finally get the opportunity to show off its new facility at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant when the club hosts Birmingham Legion FC on July 19 at Ralph Lundy Field.

“There’s no more speculation, no more imagining how things will look, it’s a reality now,” said Salvatore, who purchased the team back in October. “It’s Birmingham FC on July 19, let’s go. I think that is our attitude now."

Charleston’s 15-game schedule, which was announced on Thursday, will feature eight home matches at Patriots Point. With the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and especially in Charleston county, fans will not be allowed to attend the first two Battery home matches against Birmingham FC (July 19) and Atlanta United FC (July 24).

“This is a bigger picture issue that quite frankly was an easy decision for us as a club to make,” Salvatore said. “You don’t want to risk the health of the players, the coaches or the fans. We’ll have five home matches from the middle of August to October and while we might not be able to get fans in for every game, we hope to get some fans in for some games and that for me would be a great outcome considering the circumstances.”

The USL suspended its season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-team league that has clubs in the United States and Canada has allowed full contact training sessions for the first time this week.

The Battery was supposed to unveil its new Mount Pleasant facility at Patriots Point on March 28 against Philadelphia. That game, along with the other 16 Battery matches, that were scheduled to be played through July 12 were postponed due to the pandemic.

“The anticipation of the season getting going even within my own family is so much higher than it was back in March because of the circumstances,” Salvatore said. “I’m hoping that’s true for not only my family, but for the fan base.”

In order to limit travel, the USL divided the league into eight regionalized groups. The regular season games will be played over 13 weeks, concluding on the first weekend in October. Games completed prior to the season suspension in March will be counted and included in the schedule. The Battery defeated Atlanta United 2, 1-0, on March 8.

Charleston is part of Group H, which features the Battery, Atlanta United 2, Miami FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Each team will have 12 games from within its own group, with the remaining four games to be played against teams that fall within a similar geographic region. The Battery will face North Carolina FC and Charlotte Independence.

The top two teams from each group in the regular season will advance to the playoffs. Charleston has made the playoffs 25 consecutive seasons.

The USL will allow five substitutes to be used for the remainder of the 2020 season, with each team having three opportunities to make its substitutions during regulation. Substitutions may also be made at halftime without counting against a club’s three in-game opportunities.

2020 Charleston Battery Schedule

July 19 - vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 24 - vs. Atlanta United FC 2

July 31 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies

August 5 - at Atlanta United FC 2

August 8 - at Charlotte Independence

Aug. 12 - vs. Atlanta United FC 2

Aug. 19 - at North Carolina FC

Aug. 26 - vs. Miami FC

Aug. 29 - vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sept. 5 - at Miami FC

Sept. 11 - vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Sept. 20 - vs. Miami FC

Sept. 26 - vs. Loudoun United FC

Sept. 30 - at Miami FC

Oct. 3 - at Tampa Bay Rowdies