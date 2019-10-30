The Charleston Battery will open the 2020 soccer season in a different city, in a different venue and with a new owner.

After three tumultuous years under the leadership of Eric Bowman and B Sports Entertainment, the soccer club was sold Wednesday to an ownership group called HCFC and led by New York native Rob Salvatore.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Salvatore becomes the third owner of the oldest continuously running professional soccer club in the United States, which opened its doors in the spring of 1993, playing it’s home matches in downtown Charleston at Burke High School's Stoney Field.

Over the next two decades the club moved to Daniel Island and into Blackbaud Stadium – the first privately owned soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. – and began building a national brand that attracted clubs from Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean for exhibition matches.

“The Battery are an indelible part of the Charleston community,” Salvatore said. “As one of the most historic professional soccer organizations in the United States, this club has brought people throughout the Lowcountry together for decades. As ownership and custodians of the club, we will honor and respect that history while bringing new energy, experience and resources to grow the club’s connection to the community both on and off the field.”

Salvatore takes control of one the nation’s most successful USL franchises. The Battery have captured four league titles — 1996, 2003, 2010 and 2012 — and in 2008 were the most recent lower-division club to reach the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rob to the USL,” said league president Jake Edwards, who played for the Battery. “As someone who has had the privilege of playing for the club, I know firsthand how wonderful the Charleston community is and how important they are to the future of the USL Championship. Under Rob’s leadership, we believe the future of professional soccer in Charleston is incredibly bright.”

Salvatore, 44, met for the first time with the club’s front office, coaching staff and players Wednesday afternoon. Salvatore said no decisions have been made about head coach Mike Anhaeuser, who has won more than 200 games, led the club to two USL titles and been with the team as a player and coach since 1994.

“I haven’t even had a chance to talk with Mike or the staff,” Salvatore said early Wednesday afternoon. “He’s obviously done a great job over the years and his record speaks for itself.”

The Battery has agreed to play its 2020 season at College of Charleston's Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. The Battery is finalizing an agreement with the college to play all of its home games through 2023 at the Mount Pleasant facility.

“This new venture between the College of Charleston and the Charleston Battery is a tremendous collaboration that will benefit the Towne of Mount Pleasant, the College and soccer fans in the metro-Charleston area,” said College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu. “By moving the Battery closer to College facilities – which are closer to downtown – more families, young professionals and students will be able to take in professional soccer matches. The College of Charleston is happy to play a role, a small one at that, in this next chapter of the Battery’s story.”

Bowman sold MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island – the club’s home for the past two decades – in May to Holder Properties for $6.4 million.