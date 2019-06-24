The Charleston Battery has signed former Bishop England High School soccer standout James Cox, pending league and federation approval.
Cox just wrapped up a successful high school career at Bishop England, located just a few miles away from the Battery's MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island.
Cox led the Bishops to the Class AAA state championship in 2018. The midfielder scored 28 goals and added seven assists that season.
As a senior, he finished with 28 goals and nine assists for Bishop England, which lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champion May River High School. Cox earned all-state honors and was a first-team selection to The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry team.
Cox played for the South Carolina Battery Youth Academy during his freshman year of high school, starting in 31 of 32 matches for the club.
“We are excited to give a young local player the opportunity to come into our squad,” Battery head coach Mike Anhaeuser said in a release. “As our new youth academy continues to grow and develop, we are hopeful to add even more local talent to the roster."
The Charleston Battery is a member of the United Soccer League (USL), which is affiliated with the U.S. Soccer Federation.