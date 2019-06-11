The Charleston Battery’s Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against defending Major League Soccer champion Atlanta United scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at MUSC Health Stadium.
The fourth-round match will be rescheduled, but the date, time and location of the game was not determined as of late Tuesday night. Charleston Battery officials said they will make an announcement about the match by noon on Wednesday.
The match will not be played Wednesday, a Battery official confirmed Tuesday night. The club hopes to keep the match in the Lowcountry and will most likely be played Monday or Tuesday of next week either at MUSC Health Stadium or at the College of Charleston.
Due to heavy rain in the area over the last week and the Battery's match on Saturday night against Birmingham Legion FC, the field at MUSC Stadium was littered with sand, as grounds keepers worked through the day to get the field into payable condition for Tuesday night's match.
The two teams have a week to settle on a make-up date, and the match could also be moved to Fifth Third Bank Field in Kennesaw, Ga., home of Atlanta United 2, which plays in the USL, the same league as the Battery.
This is the third straight year that the Battery has faced Atlanta United in the U.S. Open Cup. The two previous games were held at Fifth Third Bank Field. The Five Stripes defeated Charleston 3-2 in 2017 and 3-0 last season.