Charleston Battery resumes 2020 season at new Mount Pleasant Stadium

Robbie Crawford didn’t have a Plan B.

When a player with Crawford’s resume gets on the open market, teams are normally eager to sign someone who has played for Rangers Football Club, one of Scotland’s top draws.

Crawford didn’t wait for offers. Instead, he packed a couple of bags, purchased a plane ticket to the United States and decided to take a chance on himself. Crawford had always wanted to play in the U.S. and when a former teammate mentioned that the Charleston Battery was looking for midfielders, the Greenock, Scotland, native jumped at the chance to just try out for the USL club.

“I was looking for something new, a new challenge,” said Crawford, who spent last season playing for IKF Mariehamn, a club in Finland’s Premier Division. “I’d always planned on playing abroad, playing in the United States, at some point in my career, and when I heard about this opportunity, I didn’t think twice about it.”

Crawford and the Charleston Battery will resume its 2020 season and open its new Mount Pleasant facility, at Patriots Point, this Sunday night against Birmingham Legion FC.

The 8 p.m. game at Ralph Lundy Field is closed to fans but can be viewed online on ESPN+.

With the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and especially in Charleston county, fans will not be allowed to attend the first two Battery home matches against Birmingham and Atlanta United FC on July 24.

The USL suspended its season on March 12 due to the global pandemic. The 35-team league that has clubs in the United States and Canada resumed its shortened season last weekend.

The Battery was supposed to unveil its new Mount Pleasant stadium March 28 against Philadelphia. After a three-month hiatus, the USL announced in June the league would resume play in July.

“This is what we’ve been looking forward to ever since we hit the pause button in March,” said Charleston Battery principal owner Rob Salvatore. “All of the anticipation and excitement that has been building is paying off. The Charleston Battery is back, and we can’t wait to celebrate the return of live team sports with our fans in the Holy City and beyond.”

Crawford was a member of the Rangers Football Club when he was spotted by scouts and joined the club's youth team as an 8-year-old. He spent the next 15 years with the club, moving his way up the organizational ladder until making his debut with the first team in 2102. Over the next four years, Crawford made nearly 50 appearances with the Rangers, playing many of his matches in Ibrox Stadium, which has a seating capacity of more than 50,000.

“It was a massive experience to play for the Rangers,” Crawford said. “It’s something that every Scottish kid hopes to achieve. There were a lot of ups and downs with the Rangers. Obviously, playing for the Rangers is something I’m very proud of, but as an athlete you always want more. You want to prove yourself every season, and that’s what motivates me now.”

In 2017, he signed with Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, a club in Iceland where he met Zeiko Lewis and Rennico Clarke. Crawford made 37 appearances with the Icelandic club over the next two years, scoring eight goals.

Lewis had left Iceland for the Lowcountry in 2019 and reconnected with Crawford after the season was over.

“Zeiko had nothing but good things to say about the Battery, and with the new ownership in place, I knew it would be a great opportunity,” Crawford said.

Crawford bought his own plane ticket and contacted head coach Mike Anhaeuser about coming the team’s tryout in January.

“Not many guys who have played at a level as high as Robbie would pay their own way to come over and try out,” Anhaeuser said. “He was being very proactive. We talked to Zeiko, and he was confident Robbie could help us.”

It took only a few minutes of the first training session for Anhaeuser to see Crawford’s potential.

“He was making these 60-yard passes and hitting guys right on the foot," Anhaeuser said. "He could pass with either foot, too. His quality just stood out right from the beginning.”

Anhaeuser invited Crawford to the Battery’s training camp and signed him a few days later.

“I wasn’t sure what his plans were, but I knew if he went to another tryout with another club, they were going to snatch him up,” Anhaeuser said.

Crawford admits that it will be a little strange to play in front of an empty stadium without fans on Sunday night.

Game Day Who: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Charleston Battery When: Sunday, 8 p.m. Where: Ralph Lundy Field, Patriots Point Admission: No fans allowed Online: ESPN+

“It seems a bit strange to not play with any fans, and it looks strange when you’re watching it on TV, but it’s just something that we’re all going to have to deal with,” Crawford said. “Hopefully, at some point in the season, fans will be able to come in and watch us play, but at this point I just think everyone is happy to be back on the pitch playing.”

A sentiment shared by Anhaeuser.

“It’s totally understandable, but it’s still disappointing not having fans,” Anhaeuser said. “Hopefully, it’s only a couple of games. The fans bring so much energy to the pitch. I know the guys feed off of that energy. Rob has done such a fantastic job with the new venue that it’s a shame we won’t be able to show it off. Having the view of the (Ravenel) Bridge in the background is spectacular."

The true home-field advantage, Anhaeuser said, comes when fans are welcome back.