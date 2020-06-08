Charleston Battery players happy to return to training field

Charleston Battery coach Mike Anhaeuser reached into his jacket pocket, pulled out a piece of paper, and surveyed the club’s practice field Monday morning at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant.

Over the weekend, the USL sent out a 20-plus page list of protocols each of the league’s clubs were required to follow during training session this week due to the coronavirus.

The USL suspended its season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the USL announced a provisional return date of July 11 for the 2020 regular season. USL officials are hammering out a new schedule that is expected to feature more regional matches between geographical partners in the next two weeks. How many games and what the postseason will look are yet to be determined.

“Every club is under a microscope right now and we want to get it right,” Anhaeuser said. “The safety of our players is our number one priority. We want to make sure we’re doing the right things with social distancing and with what we can and cannot do. It’s challenging to come up with a training schedule, but I think everyone is just happy to be back out here training again.”

The USL, which has 35 clubs in the United States and Canada, has allowed small groups of players to train together for about three weeks. Monday morning’s practice at the Battery's Mount Pleasant facility was the first training session where groups of as many as 10 players could work together.

“This was definitely a more enjoyable training session today because we have a definite date and something to work toward,” said Charleston Battery defender Leland Archer. “I think now that everyone knows that there is a match in our future, the focus and enthusiasm is back. We’re not just training to train anymore.”

During the pandemic the team held daily yoga and fitness sessions over social media. And while players tried to stay in shape, running and training when they could, Monday was Anhaeuser’s first chance to see them in a group setting.

“For the past few weeks we’ve worked a lot on individual technical stuff and that’s great, but until you get into groups like (Monday) it’s difficult to tell where they are from a fitness and technical standpoint,” Anhaeuser said. “We were able to do some finishing drills today, some crossing, and expand their workouts. We’ve still got to be concerned about social distancing and things like that, but to be able to be around nine others guys and joke around and act like a team was fantastic. We didn’t know we were going to be able to work in groups this size until (Monday).”

Archer said it wasn't easy to stay in shape during the pandemic.

“We worked out every day on Zoom, but that’s not like training,” Archer said. “I went on a lot of runs to stay as close to match fitness as possible, but I played a lot of Call to Duty, too.”

It's been three months since the Battery opened the 2020 regular season with a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United 2. Veteran midfielder Jared van Schaik said he’s treating the next four weeks as a second preseason training camp.

“I think that’s the way you have to approach it with the long layoff that we’ve had,” van Schaik said. “We are six months into the season and I don’t know the guys as well as I would have had we been playing a normal season because we don’t’ see each other on a daily basis. It’s going to take some time to get our team chemistry back. I think as we get closer to the start and are able to hold normal practices and scrimmages we’ll get there.”

Leland and van Shaik are hopeful the social distancing rules will loosen up in the next couple of weeks and training sessions will look more like they did before the pandemic hit in March.

“Today was great, a lot better than what we’d been doing, but until we can have contact and battle and compete for the ball it’s hard to simulate what happens during a game,” van Shaik said.

The Battery was supposed to unveil its new Mount Pleasant facility at Patriots Point on March 28 against Philadelphia. That game, along with the other 16 Battery matches, that were scheduled be played through July 5 were postponed due to the pandemic.

The Battery is scheduled to play a road game against Philadelphia on July 12 and have a home match on July 18 against Pittsburgh. The number of games that will be played and when the regular season would end have yet to be finalized. Battery principal owner Rob Salvatore said having fans attend games will be decided by the local municipalities.

“I wasn’t sure we’d play this season, so I’m just glad we’re going to able to get back on the pitch,” van Shaik said. “I’m glad there were enough owners that decided they wanted to finish the season and we’re going to able to play. Hopefully, we’re able to have our fans out there, too.”