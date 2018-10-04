With the recent rebranding of the United Soccer League, the European system of relegation and promotion could be coming to the U.S. and have a direct impact on the Charleston Battery soccer team.
The concept of relegation and promotion — a system in which teams are transferred between leagues based on their performances — has been in the very fabric of the soccer culture in Europe for more than 100 years.
In most European leagues, the top three or four teams in the lower division are promoted to the higher league, while the bottom teams in the higher league are relegated (forced down) to the lower division.
With 33 clubs spread across the U.S. and six more scheduled to be added over the next couple of years, the USL has become the nation's preeminent second division soccer league in the U.S., just below Major League Soccer.
With a third division league coming on board next summer, the USL decided to rebrand itself. Last month, the Tampa, Fla.,-based league announced that its top professional division – one that the Charleston Battery has been a part of for the past 26 years – will be referred to as the USL Championship beginning next year.
USL Division III, which is set to begin play in 2019, will become USL League One and the Premier Development League will become USL League Two.
A part of the new rebranding could bring relegation to the USL, a concept that Charleston Battery owner Eric Bowman enthusiastically endorses.
“Promotion and relegation would be very exciting for fans in the U.S and we are huge supporters of the format, but I don’t think we’re there yet,” Bowman said. “Promotion makes the dream of playing in the top league a possible reality for fans in every market, which is great for the sport.
"However, the PDL, now League Two, is structured in a seasonal format and is not set up for promotion and relegation in its current form, so we’ll have to wait and see. Finances and politics aside, if this were to happen, I think it would make soccer the No. 1 sport in America.”
USL president Jake Edwards says the idea of bringing relegation to the U.S. is still a few years away from serious consideration.
“The infrastructure just isn’t in place and probably won’t be for some time for us to even think about relegation,” Edwards said.
Charleston Battery president Mike Kelleher isn’t so sure the European leagues would have promotion and relegation if they were starting out today. When the soccer clubs were first established in the 1860s, they were set up primarily for amateurs with no professional players or franchise fees.
Today, with millions of dollars on the line, most owners would balk at the idea of being demoted to a lower league.
“The European clubs started out when soccer was just about the sport of the game,” Kelleher said. “There’s so much money at stake now, I just couldn’t see it happening. When you have franchise fees involved and you’ve paid millions of dollars to be in a certain league, you expect to play the game at that level.
So from a business standpoint I couldn’t see them having relegation. The only way that would change is if the MLS were to buy USL. Then you could do it because we’d be all under the same umbrella and part of the same organization.”
Battery, USL have come long way
In 1993, the Charleston Battery joined a fledgling semi-professional soccer confederation called the U.S. Interregional Soccer League.
Two years later, hoping to capitalize on the growth of the sport in America, the league rebranded itself, changing its name to the U.S. International Soccer League. It was just the beginning of what would become the United Soccer League’s effort to gain traction as the country's legitimate second division pro soccer league.
Through a series of rebranding efforts over the next two decades the league morphed, expanded, contracted and battled with other professional soccer leagues to establish its footprint in North America. It went through a series of name changes from the USISL Pro League, to the USISL A-League, to the USL First Division and USL Second Division, then finally merging into the USL Pro in 2010.
Since 2010, the league has more doubled in size.
“We’ve grown and evolved significantly since we launched our last rebranding,” Edwards said. “We felt like we needed a new branding to reflect what the league was going to look like in 2019 and what the league aspires to be going forward."
What will the USL’s latest rebranding mean to the average Lowcountry soccer fan? Not much, Bowman said.
“The rebranding doesn’t change anything for us on the field,” said Bowman, who purchased the Charleston Battery for more than $8 million in 2016. “The Charleston Battery has competed in 10 different leagues over the last 26 years and we’ve had success every step of the way. Our goals and ambitions will remain the same regardless of what the league is called.”
Small market team
There is some fear that because of its small market size compared to the rest of the USL, Charleston will be forced to drop down to USL League One.
Only Penn FC, which plays its home matches in Harrisburg, Penn., has a smaller fan base to draw from than the Battery. Charleston is averaging 2,940 fans per game, which is 22nd in the 33-team league this season. Of the USL teams that are not owned by MLS, only Pittsburgh, Penn FC and Charlotte average fewer fans per game than the Battery.
This has been a record-setting year at the gates for the USL. With two weeks left in the regular-season, the USL has seen 2.4 million fans attend games, led by FC Cincinnati, which is averaging a league-best 25,000 per match.
In 2017, the USL drew 2.1 million, but the league had fewer clubs. The average attendance for the league is up almost 1,000 per game from a year ago, to just under 5,000 a match.
On the field, the Battery has proven over the years that they can not only compete with bigger clubs in the league, but thrive. Charleston clinched a postseason spot for the 11th consecutive season over the weekend and will in all likelihood finish in the top four in the USL’s Eastern Conference, securing a home game in the opening round of the playoffs.
Dropping down a level isn’t being considered, Bowman said.
“We haven’t even entertained the thought of self-relegation,” he said. “Although we have one of the smallest metro populations out of the 33 current USL teams, we are consistently one of the best teams in the league. We were at the top of the table for four months this summer and finished in second place in a very strong Eastern Conference in 2017.
"I think self-regulating would do a major injustice to our fans, players, coaches, and history. We’re looking forward to continuing to compete at the highest level possible for our fans.”
Expansion on the way
The USL is set to expand over the next few years, adding teams in Austin, Birmingham, El Paso, Memphis and Hartford. But the USL will lose FC Cincinnati, which will move up to the MLS next season. Nashville SC is set to join the MLS in 2020.
“We don’t have a definitive number of teams, but we’d like for it to be high thirties,” Edwards said. “There are a couple more teams that are going to join the league and a couple that are moving out and down into Division III and that will happen in the next few seasons. Growth and movement will continue to occur through the 2020 season and maybe even into 2021. That will settle into a finite number of teams after that.”
Edwards and Kelleher believe that the USL will continue to have a relationship with the MLS for the foreseeable future.
“I think where the country is right now in its development of the game, we’ve all got to be working together, so having a partnership with the MLS is a good thing,” Kelleher said. “We’ve had players here from Atlanta all year and I think both sides have benefited from that.
"The players have been able to get meaningful playing time for their development and they’ve been good players for us. Romario Williams played here two seasons and now he’s getting playing time with Atlanta. I’m not sure how our affiliation model will evolve with the MLS going forward. I think clubs will have always have relationships with other clubs. That happens around the world and I think that will continue.”