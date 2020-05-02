Charleston Battery owner hopeful USL soccer season will return this summer

Charleston Battery principal owner Rob Salvatore surveyed the scene at Ralph Lundy Field in Mount Pleasant earlier this week and couldn’t help but smile.

There were still a few final touches to be made – some team branding needed to go up, the field needed to be lined, and some landscaping had to be added – to the 3,900-seat soccer facility at Patriots Point, but if the Charleston Battery got the green light to play in the next week or so, the field will be ready.

The only thing that would be missing , as far as Salvatore was concerned, would be fans.

Salvatore is hopeful the team will be back on the pitch at some point this summer. He’s not exactly sure when that might occur, but he is optimistic that there will be professional soccer in the Lowcountry in the coming months.

“I think we will play again,” Salvatore said. “I believe in the ingenuity of our society. I’m hopeful that we’ll see more testing and therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 and maybe a pathway to a vaccine. Businesses will figure out how to operate under those conditions. I’m going to believe in our ability as a society to figure this out because, let’s be honest, we have to believe it.”

The USL suspended its season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-team league that has clubs in United States and Canada announced on Friday that the suspension of the season would extend past the previously announced date of May 10.

“The May 10 timeline is no longer tenable,” said USL president Jake Edwards in a prepared statement. “The USL will await further guidance and clarity from local, state and national health authorities before announcing a new earliest return to play date.”

As the country slowly tries to reopen, the league’s board of governors held a conference call this week to discuss when players could start training again, the first step toward getting back to some normalcy. Earlier this month, the league issued a moratorium on reopening of practice facilities for the clubs until May 15, but some teams could hold individual workouts before that date. The MLS announced Friday that beginning Wednesday, clubs will be allowed to open up their outdoor practice fields for voluntary individual training.

“Any reopening of club facilities will be done in accordance with local and state guidelines, and with all involved adhering to strict social distancing protocols," Edwards said.

The league wants to reschedule all the matches that have been missed over the past five weeks, but hasn’t ruled out a shorter season or extending the season to late November.

“While a complete season remains the preferred outcome of any return-to-play scenario, a variety of alternative competitive formats are also being explored,” Edwards said.

Salvatore said several different scenarios have been brought up during the board of governor’s conference calls, including having a knockout tournament to determine a champion this season.

“Everything is on the table,” Salvatore said. “What shape the season takes will be determined by when we get back on the field. The sooner we get out there the sooner it will resemble a normal season. The longer it takes the more creative we’re going to have to be.

"I think you have to have different scenarios that account for different realities. Everyone is looking at the long term. This isn’t just about the 2020 season. I think at some point, as a league, we’ve got to look at it as how is this going to effect next season, too.”

Salvatore doesn’t see the league playing games without fans, something major sports leagues like the NBA, Major League Baseball, the PGA and NASCAR are working on. Those leagues generate revenue by broadcasting games. That isn't the case at the minor league level where the vast majority of revenue comes from ticket sales. Salvatore said the club continues to its players despite the shutdown.

“There are so many moving parts to getting everyone back on the field,” Salvatore said. “The challenge for the league, and most leagues, is that you’re dealing with so many different states and municipalities that it’s difficult to get everyone moving together. There are different geographical areas that are going to reopen quicker than others. Then the decisions at the league level will be what to do with clubs that can move faster than others."

Salvatore purchased the club six months ago. He has seen the team in action when the Battery defeated Atlanta United, 1-0, in the season opener on March 8.

“The hardest part, the most frustrating part about everything is that the players can’t get back on the field,” Salvatore said. “I feel a very strong connection with the team and the players. I really like our staff and the group of guys we have. I have no basis for comparison, but I feel very connected to these guys.

"They are in the middle of their careers and they’ve come together and now they can’t go out and prove they are a great team. Having watched them against Atlanta and getting the three points was an exhilarating experience for everyone. It makes you want more.”

The Battery was scrambling during the month of March to get the new facility in order for the opener against Philadelphia on March 28. Salvatore said the club has spent the extra weeks fine-tuning its new home.

“As frustrating as this is and as bad as it has been for everyone, I like the fact that we’ve had time to step back and assess what we want to do with the facility,” Salvatore said. “We’ve talked about what adjustments we can make to the property. This has given us time to think about things. There were things we thought about doing in the second phase, in the second year, that we might be able to do now with the extra time we have. I see that as a fortunate part of these circumstances."