As it turns out, The Charleston Battery soccer club won't be moving downtown.
The Battery has agreed to play its 2020 season at College of Charleston's Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point.
The Battery is finalizing an agreement with the college to play all of its home games through 2023 at the Mount Pleasant facility.
Charleston Battery principal owner Eric Bowman and B Sports Entertainment sold MUSC Health Stadium on Daniel Island – the club’s home for the past two decades – in May to Holder Properties for $6.4 million.
The Battery trounced Bethlehem Steel FC, 5-1, in the club’s final regular-season game at MUSC Health Stadium on Oct. 19. The stadium is set to be demolished in the next few months to make way for commercial or residential development by the Atlanta-based company.
When Tony Bakker sold the team and its facilities to Bowman and B Sports Entertainment for more than $8.5 million in 2016, the new owner made no secret of his desire to eventually move the franchise downtown to take advantage of Charleston’s growing millennial demographic.
“When soccer first started in this country most of the stadiums that were getting built ended up in suburban America because the perception was that was where the fans were,” said Charleston Battery president Mike Kelleher said during the summer. “It was marketed toward the soccer moms and soccer families. As the game has grown, I think you’re starting to see soccer move toward the cities because that’s where the fans are.”
Initially, the club wanted to move the team back to Stoney Field, which had been the Battery’s original home from 1993-99. Stoney Field, which is used by Burke High School and the city of Charleston recreation department, is undergoing renovations and wouldn’t be ready for use until the fall of 2020, city officials said.
The Battery then shifted its focus to playing at Johnson Hagood Stadium, The Citadel’s 11,000-seat a facility across the street from Stoney Field. However, issues with the installation of new turf on field for the 2020 Citadel football season forced the Battery to look elsewhere.
When it was originally built in 1999, then Blackbaud Stadium was the first soccer-specific facility in the United States. Over the next 20 years, teams from Europe, Central America and the Caribbean would travel thousands of miles to the Lowcountry to play at Blackbaud Stadium. Daniel Island would host the U.S. women’s national soccer team three times, featuring the game’s most popular player in Mia Hamm.
But soccer wasn’t the only use for the venue. The Southern Ground Music and Food Festival, headlined by the Zac Brown Band, found a home on Daniel Island. The stadium has also hosted the U.S. national rugby team and professional wrestling along with countless beer and music festivals.