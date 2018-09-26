Charleston Battery coach Mike Anhaeuser has been pleading all season for striker Ian Svantesson to shoot the ball more.
Svantesson finally listened Wednesday night.
Svantesson and Victor Mansaray each scored in stoppage time to lead Charleston past North Carolina FC, 2-0, Wednesday night at MUSC Health Stadium.
With the victory, the Battery improved to 13-4-14 (53 points) and are tied with Pittsburgh for third place in the USL’s Eastern Conference, one point behind second-place Louisville City FC with three games left in the regular season.
The Battery is still one point shy of securing a postseason spot in next month’s USL playoffs, but a tie or win Saturday night at home against Toronto FC II will take care of that.
It’s been a frustrating season for Svantesson, who scored 11 goals last season in Tulsa, but notched only his third goal of the year Wednesday.
“It’s definitely nice to get on the scoresheet, especially because it’s been a difficult season for me personally,” Svantesson said. “I’ve been focused on taking more shots and it’s nice to finally get rewarded. Mike has been talking to me about shooting more, and hopefully things are starting to click for me.”
After more than 90 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Battery finally broke through in the opening minute of stoppage time. Charleston midfielder Neveal Hackshaw, who was inserted into the game just before the end of regulation, came down left flank and crossed a ball that Mansaray headed past North Carolina keeper Alex Tambakis for the score.
Minutes later, Svantesson picked up a loose ball just outside the penalty area and slammed it past Tambakis for the second goal of the night.
“We put those guys in late hoping with fresh legs they’d be able to take advantage of North Carolina’s defense,” Anhaeuser said. “We’ve been on Ian all season to shoot more. He’s got a great shot, but not many people have seen it. He’s been doing it in training and it looks like he’s got a little confidence back, he buried that shot. Victor’s goal was great. It was a great pass and a great finish and it gave us the three points that we really needed.”
The top eight teams in the conference will qualify for the playoffs. The top four teams will host a game in the opening round of the postseason.
“Our goal is to host a playoff game,” Anhaeuser said. “This win puts pressure on Pittsburgh and Louisville and the teams below us. I’m going to say we’re in the playoffs, not matter what the standings say. Now we’re going to shoot for a top-two, top-three spot, so we can get a playoff game at home.”
The Battery’s final regular-season home match is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. against Toronto FC II.