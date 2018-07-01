TORONTO — The Charleston Battery earned their first USL win since May 12 on Sunday night, defeating Toronto FC II 4-0 at BMO Field. Prior to
Sunday, the Battery had earned five draws in six matches.
Charleston (6-3-7) was the better side throughout the 90 minutes but didn’t open the scoring until the second half. Ataulla Guerra broke through in the 59th minute, scoring his eighth goal of the season.
O’Brian Woodbine collected a loose ball on the right touchline and served it into the penalty area. The ball fell kindly off of a Toronto FC II defender, and Guerra smashed it into the top corner to put the Battery ahead.
Woodbine created another goal minutes after Guerra’s opener. Taylor Mueller played a long ball to Woodbine, springing him in behind the Toronto defense. Woodbine collected the pass and drove toward the endline before finding Kotaro Higashi with his cutback. Higashi finished Woodbine’s pass, scoring his second goal in three games.
After playing provider for the first two goals, Woodbine got himself on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute. Mueller played an identical ball to the one that started the move for the second goal, again finding Woodbine in behind the Toronto defense. Woodbine controlled the long ball and powered a shot past goalkeeper Borja Angoitia.
Gordon Wild added a fourth goal in injury time after coming on as a substitute. Wild received a pass out wide on the right and drove left across the Toronto (0-13-3) defense before striking a shot toward Angoitia’s goal. Wild’s shot took a deflection on its way toward goal and found the back of the net.
The four-goal outburst was the first time the Battery scored multiple goals in a game since May 30 against Indy Eleven. Joe Kuzminsky earned his second consecutive and sixth overall clean sheet against TFC II.
The Battery will remain on the road, heading to Raleigh to take on North Carolina FC on Saturday before returning home to play Indy Eleven on July 11.