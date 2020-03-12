Charleston's minor-league teams suspend play because of coronavirus

The NBA, NHL, MLS and Major League Baseball have suspended or delayed the start of their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decisions of those major leagues had a ripple effect for the minor-league franchises in Charleston on Thursday.

The Charleston Battery soccer club, the South Carolina Stingrays hockey team and the Charleston RiverDogs baseball team have all suspended or delayed the start of their seasons.

“Obviously this is hugely disappointing, but it pales in comparison to the reality of what is going on,” Charleston Battery principal owner Rob Salvatore said. “There’s a lot more at risk than a soccer match or a hockey or baseball game.”

South Carolina Stingrays

The ECHL, like the NHL and American Hockey League, suspended operations indefinitely on Thursday.

The Stingrays are having one of their best seasons in the franchise’s 27-year history. The South Carolina Stingrays became the first team in the ECHL to clinch a spot in this year's Kelly Cup playoffs.

“Obviously, this is very disappointing for everyone in the league,” said Stingrays head coach Steve Bergin. “The safety and health of the players and our fans are the priority right now.”

South Carolina, which has just 10 regular-season games remaining, is 44-14-4 this season — tops in the ECHL.

“Everything kind of unraveled so quickly,” Bergin said. “Everything is in limbo now. We were going to practice (Friday), but we’re not anymore. We are kind of in a holding pattern. Obviously, this is something that no one has dealt with before.”

Bergin is hopeful that the league will resume at some point and that teams will be able to compete for a Kelly Cup title.

“The players have put their blood, sweat and tears into this season,” Bergin said. “So much work has gone into this season and there might not be any closure for anyone. A lot of guys don’t get an opportunity to win a championship. Hopefully, things will settle down and we will be able to finish and compete in some kind of playoff format.”

Charleston Battery

The United Soccer League announced Thursday it was suspending the season for a minimum of 30 days.

“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans, and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

The Battery, which opened the season this past Saturday with a victory over Atlanta United 2, was set to debut their new stadium at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant on March 28 against Philadelphia Union II. The Battery had two other home matches set for early April, but they will be either postponed or canceled.

“We don’t have another home match until May 10 (Miami FC) because we lose the first two USL home matches,” Salvatore said. “In the best-case scenario that game on Mother’s Day will be our home opener. The intent is that all games will be rescheduled.”

The extra few weeks will help the club finalize construction on the new facility.

“We hope to have the construction done on time,” Salvatore said. “As a group, as a board of governors we voted unanimously to suspend the season, so everyone was united.”

Charleston RiverDogs

Minor league baseball announced it has delayed the start of the 2020 season, a move that will freeze play for all of its 160 teams, including the RiverDogs, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

"We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so," the MiLB wrote in its statement. "The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

The RiverDogs were scheduled to open the season April 9 at Riley Park. RiverDogs president Dave Echols declined to comment Thursday, stating that the team is still gathering information on the issue.