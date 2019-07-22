The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 goes way back, and not that far back and a little in between. The three-person class announced Monday includes former Citadel pitcher Mike Montei, longtime coach Tony Cadden and the late Kiki Cuyler, one of only two National Baseball Hall of Famers to spend part of his minor league career as a Charleston player.

Cadden and Montei were selected by fan voting. Cuyler was chosen by the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Committee.

The three new inductees will be honored prior to the RiverDogs' Saturday, Aug. 3, home game against the Delmarva Shorebirds at 6:05 p.m. They will have their names inscribed on the Hall of Fame list located on the main concourse of Riley Park.

The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with the names as potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Riley Park.

The Class of 2019:

Kiki Cuyler

A member of the Baseball Hall of Fame (1968) who played for the minor league Charleston Pals in 1922 (131 games) at Hampton Park (Roberto Alomar is the only other Hall of Famer that played minor league ball for a Charleston team); he was an outfielder for 18 seasons (1921-38) with the Pirates, Cubs, Reds and Brooklyn Dodgers; burst into the Pirates lineup in 1924, batting .354 as a rookie and the next year led the NL in triples (26), and runs (144), batted .357 while leading the Pirates to the World Series against Walter “Big Train” Johnson and the Senators.

The next year Cuyler led the National League in runs (113) and stolen bases (35); traded to the Cubs, he continued to be a star over the next 7-plus seasons, hitting over .300 five times, and helping them to the 1929 and 1933 World Series; named a starting outfielder on the NL All-Star team (the second to be held); career totals were 1,879 games, 2,299 hits, 1,305 runs, 128 home runs, 1,065 RBIs, 328 stolen bases and a .321 career average, hitting over .300 10 times (topping at .360 in 1929).

Tony Cadden

Played at Country Day High School winning three state championships (1973-75); played infield at North Greenville College. Following college he coached recreation baseball on James Island, which included coaching a team in the South Carolina Collegiate Summer League for two years and took the SC College All-Stars to Cincinnati for the Collegiate Summer League World Series.

Cadden coached American Legion Post 147 baseball team for 20 years, raising over $100,000 during his tenure to fund the program so players would not have to pay to play. He led Post 147 teams to several league titles and a pair of state runner-up titles with more than 100 of his players going on to play college ball of which eight former players played professional baseball. He was also an associate scout for the Texas Rangers for eight years and is currently an associate scout for the New York Mets.

He currently serves as an assistant baseball coach for Porter-Gaud School.

Mike Montei

A walk-on at the Citadel, Mike was a two-time member of the All-Southern Conference baseball team and a four-year letterman. When he graduated in 1987, his 30 wins made him the all-time winningest pitcher in the modern era at The Citadel and in military college history.

Montei held school records for most innings pitched in a season (99.1 in '87), career (315), and most appearances (64). As a starter and reliever he averaged just 1.3 walks per 9 innings and was enshrined in The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.

Previous Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees:

2018: Lewis Elmore “Lukey” Dudley, Jerry Stoots, Richard “Dick” Jones

2017: Philip Hartig, R.J. Swindle, Ryan Johnson, John Couch

2016: Ted Byrne, Chris Campbell, Nick Chigges, Joe Riley, Jr., Mike Veeck

2015: Pete Ayoub, John Chalus, Lee Curtis

2014: Reese Havens, David Hoffman, Billy Swails, Jr.

2013: Steven Jackson, Drew Meyer, Britt Reames

2012: Gettys Glaze, Tom Hatley, John Rhodes

2011: Bill Ackerman, Roberto Alomar, Mike Kimbrell

2010: Lee Glaze, Fred Jordan, D.K. Walters, Kenny Wilkinson

2009: John Dodds, Jr., W.S. “Bull” Durham, Donald Morillo, Doug Pounder

2008: Bryce Florie, Danny Jones, Charley Smith, Richard Wieters

2007: 1955 Cannon Street YMCA All-Star Team, 1990 Citadel World Series Team, Anthony Jenkins, Modie Risher

2006: Ty Cline, Mike Cook, Gary McJunkin, Chal Port

2005: John Candelaria

2004: David Cone

2003: Willie Randolph, Gorman Thomas