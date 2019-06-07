Six finalists have been named for the Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2019, and fans have one month to vote on who they want to enshrine.
The finalists include Mike Cisco, a pitching legend at Wando High and the University of South Carolina, and John Pawlowski, a former coach at the College of Charleston.
Citadel legend Steve Arrington also made the list, as well as Tony Cadden, a three-time high school state champion in the 1970s.
Rounding out the list are fellow Citadel pitching legend Michael Montei, and Bo Parks, who won back-to-back state titles at Summerville High in 1978 and 1979.
Fan votes will account for two of the three Hall of Fame slots, and the committee will select a final nominee.
Official ballots will be available at the Charleston RiverDogs’ Riley Park, and online at forms.gle/iBdM9Lu1CYUxx3qH8.
The deadline is July 5, and the enshrinement ceremony will be held at the RiverDogs' Aug. 3 home game.
Here’s a little more on each finalist:
Cisco: The former Wando pitcher made the 2005 South Carolina Class AAAA All-State team and the SC/NC All-Star team. From 2006 to 2008, Cisco played at South Carolina and posted a 19-10 record. He was drafted by the Phillies in the 2008 draft and played six seasons of minor league ball, reaching triple-A.
Pawlowski: Pawlowski led the College of Charleston to three NCAA regional tournaments from 2000 to 2008, including a 2006 Super Regional. He was a three-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year and is currently the head coach at Western Kentucky.
Arrington: The 1973 Southern Conference Player of the Year, Arrington was a successful pitcher and right fielder for The Citadel. On the mound, he posted 213 strikeouts that season, the most in school history at that time. He made the South Carolina Coaches All-Star team at both positions and helped the Bulldogs clinch the 1971 SoCon title.
Cadden: After three state titles at Country Day High School, Cadden played second base for North Greenville. He came back to the Lowcountry where he was a rec league baseball coach on James Island and also coached the American Legion 147 in Charleston for 20 years. Today, he’s an assistant coach at Porter-Gaud and an associate scout for the New York Mets.
Montei: At The Citadel, Montei made the All-SoCon team twice and was the second winningest pitcher in school history when he graduated in 1987. He left with multiple Citadel records, including most innings pitched and most appearances.
Parks: Already inducted into the Dorchester School District 2 Hall of Fame, Parks led Summerville to state titles in 1978 and 1979. His high school pitching record is 56-6, including seven no-hitters and a 16-0 record in 1979. He’s among the top five in several state records, including no-hitters and consecutive wins.