The Lowcountry continues to be a hotbed for high school wrestling as reflected in the latest statewide team and individual rankings.
In rankings released by scmat.com, Cane Bay looks like the area’s best team overall. The 12-3 Cobras are currently ranked sixth among Class AAAAA schools, but are the highest-ranked team in the Lower State.
Cane Bay, coached by Tim Wash, is the favorite to win Region 7-AAAAA with 13th-ranked Stratford ready to challenge. The two meet on Jan. 23 in the match that should decide the top spots in the region.
“If you can win the region, you get to wrestle the first three playoff matches at home so that’s huge,” Wash said after his team’s recent win over Goose Creek. “We still have work to do but we’re off to a good start. This is a good group. We have good senior leadership, which is so important. They all come to practice every day and they get after it. They make it enjoyable.”
Cane Bay’s Spencer Wall is the state’s top-ranked AAAAA wrestler at 160 pounds. Wall recorded his 100th career victory against Goose Creek, giving the Cane Bay starting lineup four wrestlers with at least 100 wins. Chase Smith, undefeated and top-ranked at 220 pounds, Ralph Inge (4th at 138), and Dougie Metts (ranked 1st at 113 pounds) also have achieved the milestone.
Cane Bay sophomore Raleigh D’Antico is ranked fourth in Class AAAAA at 106 pounds. Smith is 17-0 with 13 pins while Metts is 21-2 with 14 pins this season. D’Antico, Wall and Inge all have recorded at least 20 wins this season.
In the Class AAAAA team rankings, Summerville is ranked 11th, Ashley Ridge is 15th and Fort Dorchester is 17th.
Fort Dorchester’s Joseph Brown is the top-ranked 126-pounder, with Summerville’s Zach Jurey ranked third and Goose Creek’s Israel Schultz ranked fourth.
Jordan Aluyan of Fort Dorchester and Preston Soriano of Stratford are the top two wrestlers at 132 pounds. Stratford’s Josh Maningding is ranked second at 138 and Summerville’s Will Jones is the top-ranked performer in the state at 195 pounds.
Berkeley’s Gavin Canady is ranked fourth at 145 pounds, with Wando’s Walker Rhue ranked fifth.
In Class AAA, Academic Magnet is ranked 20th as a team. Three Raptors, Sean Healy (113), Jonathan Lemon (145) and Eli Beall (152) are ranked fifth in the state at their respective weight classes. Beau Doscher is ranked fourth at 160.
Bishop England’s Anthony Battista is ranked sixth at 145. Hanahan’s Luke Mills is ranked sixth at 170 and Kevy Bell is the top-ranked 220-pounder in Class AAA.
In the AA/A rankings, Timberland is ranked third, Military Magnet is ninth, North Charleston is 10th, Baptist Hill 17th and Burke 18th.
Timberland’s Carlos Tinajero is ranked second at 138 pounds. Teammates Hunter Elswick (3rd at 195) and Ian Balzano (4th at 285) also rank among the top performers in AA/A.
Military Magnet’s ranked individuals include Antonio Champagne (3rd at 138), Kameron Greene (4th at 152), William Mack (3rd at 170), Edy Melgar (2nd at 182), O’Neal Pinckney (3rd at 220) and Rashon Graham (5th at 285).
North Charleston’s Lumin Graham is ranked second at 195 pounds while Parker Graham is fifth at 152 pounds.
Patterson hired at Fort Dorchester
Former James Island head football coach John Patterson will be coaching at Fort Dorchester next fall. Patterson, who was the head coach at James Island from 2007-10, will be an assistant on Steve LaPrad’s staff. LaPrad said via text that Patterson’s exact role will be determined this spring and “we are excited to have him. He’s a very good coach.”
Chisolm, Taylor make commitments
Berkeley receiver DJ Chisolm, a two-time All-Lowcountry selection, verbally committed to Middle Tennessee State over the weekend. Chisolm committed to East Carolina during the 2018 season but backed off that pledge when ECU made a head coaching change.
Summerville defensive end Colby Taylor made his commitment to Newberry College on his visit over the weekend.