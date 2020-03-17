Charleston-area stars A.J Green and Robert Quinn see millions in NFL free agency

The tens of millions of dollars circulating through the start of NFL free agency has not been lost on the Charleston area, with two of the Lowcountry’s biggest stars establishing a lucrative future.

On Tuesday, former Fort Dorchester High School star Robert Quinn, 29, reached a five-year, $70-million deal with the Chicago Bears. The contract includes $30 million in guaranteed dollars and sends Quinn to one of the better defensive teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals placed an $18-million franchise tag on Summerville’s A.J. Green, one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL.

Quinn, a defensive end who once led the league in tackles for loss, played for Dallas last season and put together one of the better campaigns of his nine-year career. The former star at North Carolina posted 34 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three pass deflections and forced two fumbles.

In 2018, Quinn played for the Miami Dolphins, his second team after spending the first seven years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, who took him 14th overall in the 2011 draft.

For Green, the franchise tag was expected after he missed the entire 2019 season due to injury. The former standout at Georgia had been seeking a long-term deal as his four-year, $60-million deal with the Bengals came to an end.

The 31-year-old can still fight for a new deal, or seek a trade, rather than stay put and catch passes from former LSU star Joe Burrow, who Cincinnati is expected to take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

For Green, injuries have been an unfortunate part of his nine-year career since he was taken fourth overall in 2011.

He’s only played a full season in four of those years, but has still managed to make seven Pro Bowls in his first seven years. That includes 2017, the last time he played a full season, when Green caught 75 passes for 1,058 yards and eight touchdowns.