COceanside Collegiate’s boys soccer team is making the most of their first season of playoff eligibility, rolling into the third-round of the Class AA state playoffs with an easy 10-0 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt in a game played at Charleston Southern on Thursday.
The Landsharks improved to 23-2 with the win, getting four goals from senior Patrick Siegwald. Oceanside came into the contest as the better and more talented team but coach Andre Berenzon says his team did not take the Red Raiders lightly.
“It’s soccer, anything can happen,” the coach said. “I tell the boys to never take any opportunity for granted. Play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, regardless of the opponent. We are out there to play our best and to give 100 percent. We are focused on advancing and getting an opportunity to get to the state finals. We have a prize to play for and it’s the first time for our program.”
Four other local soccer favorites were victorious as well on Thursday in the SCHSL state playoffs. Wando, the defending Class AAAAA state champion, rolled over visiting River Bluff, 7-2. The Warriors have out-scored their first two playoff opponents, 18-2.
Kevin Wray was one of six Warriors to score, getting a goal in each half. Wando will host Lexington, a 1-0 winner over Ashley Ridge, on Saturday.
Bishop England and Academic Magnet continue on their collision course in the Lower State AAA playoff bracket. The Bishops beat Battery Creek, 7-1, while Academic Magnet shut out Loris, 7-0.
Charleston Math & Science advanced in the Class A bracket with a 2-0 win over Bridges Prep.
James Island saw its season end with a 3-0 loss to the state’s top-ranked AAAAA team, Dutch Fork. Cane Bay also was eliminated in the AAAAA playoffs, falling to Socastee, 5-0.
Area baseball teams also had a good night in their playoff action.
In Class AAAAA, Summerville scored 10 runs in the first inning and went on to a 12-7 win over St. James in the first-round of the Lower State final four bracket. Cole Messina, AC Heaton and Brody Hopkins each had two hits with Heaton and Hopkins adding a pair of RBI each. Hopkins and Drew Thomas combined for the win on the mound. The 22-9 Green Wave will play at River Bluff on Saturday. Summerville has won four straight road playoff games.
Bishop England won its 20th game of the season with a 6-4 win over Gilbert in game one of the Lower State AAA bracket. William Anderson and Geoffrey Gilbert each had two hits while Anderson and Jarren McCoy each had two RBI.
Adam Salmorin earned the pitching win in relief of Gilbert. Bishop England will host Strom Thurmond on Saturday.
Oceanside Collegiate improved to 23-7 with a 6-1 win over Hannah-Pamplico in round one of the Class AA Lower State final four bracket. The Landsharks will be at home on Saturday against the winner of East Clarendon and Gray Collegiate.
Junior pitcher TJ Provenzano tossed a complete game two-hitter for the Landsharks. Aiden Pourmoghadam had two hits and two RBI. Jack Mahony had a key RBI double and Gray Sobel added an RBI.
St. John’s Christian Academy pulled off a miracle in the SCISA Class A playoffs. Trailing 8-4 to Wardlaw Academy with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cavaliers had six straight hitters reach safely and scored five runs to win, 9-8.
The Cavaliers (9-9) clinch the first-round series, two games to one, and will play defending SCISA Class A state champion Dorchester Academy in a best-of-three series starting on Monday.
Two local schools went down to defeat in playoff action. Porter-Gaud lost to Hammond, 7-0, in a deciding third game of the SCISA Class AAA playoff series. The Cyclones finish one of their best seasons in 20 years with an 18-4 record. Porter-Gaud won game one, 5-4, but lost game two, 10-0, to force a third game.
Charleston Charter opened the Class A final four bracket with a 19-0 loss to Green Sea Floyds. The Raptors will play at Lake View on Saturday.