Charleston-area players advance in USTA Clay Court Championships

Charleston-area players Vivian Miller and Allie Gretkowski advanced in the USTA Girls 18 National Clay Court Championships on July 14 in Mount Pleasant.

Miller, the Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry player of the year at Ashley Hall, won in the round of 32 by 6-1, 6-2 over Natalie Block. Miller, a rising senior from Sullivans Island, will face Meera Jesudason of Berwyn, Pa., in the round of 16.

Gretkowski, a University of South Carolina player from Mount Pleasant, defeated Nevena Carton by 6-7, 7-5, 7-6 to advance. The USC sophomore will take on Savannah Broadus of Carrollton, Texas, in the round of 16.

Also on Wednesday, Emma Charney of Mount Pleasant lost to Bojana Pozder by 7-6, 6-4, and Whitley Pate of Daniel Island fell by 6-1, 6-1 to Charlotte Owensby.

Mount Pleasant's Piper Charney, an All-Lowcountry player from Lucy Beckham High School, won her first two matches in the tournament, as did Meggie Navarro of Ashley Hall, another All-Lowcountry pick.

Matches are being played at LTP Mount Pleasant and LTP Daniel Island.

Charleston's Emma Navarro, the NCAA women's champion this year as a Virginia freshman, won the USTA Girls 18 National Clay Court title in 2018 at LTP Mount Pleasant.