High schools around the Lowcountry are sending a total of 59 wrestlers to compete for state championships as the S.C. High School League holds the state tournament in Anderson on Friday and Saturday.
Wrestlers earned their way to the state tournament through qualifying events around the state last weekend. The state tournament will consists of the top four finishers from the lower and upper state qualifiers in each weight class in four classifications.
Among the large Lowcountry contingent will be 14 individuals who won lower state titles last weekend. In Class AAAAA, champions included Josh Maningding (138) of Stratford, Will Jones (195) of Summerville, Chase Smith (220) of Cane Bay, Mateo Vargo (120) of Fort Dorchester and Jordan Aluyan (132) of Fort Dorchester.
In the Class AAAA qualifier, Colleton County’s Wyatt O’Quinn (126) and Tyrese Pressey (195) were champions.
North Charleston High had three lower state champions in the AA/A meet as Will Bogstad (120), Parker Graham (152) and Lumin Graham (182) earned gold.
Timberland Lower State champions included Pedro Kinard (132), Dominick Milligan (170), and Ian Balzano (285). Military Magnet’s Antonio Champaigne won at 145 pounds in the AA/A qualifier.
SCBCA all-state teams
The S.C. Basketball Coaches Association has announced its all-state teams for boys and girls basketball.
In Class AAAAA boys, Berkeley’s Trevur Smalls and Ishan White were selected, along with West Ashley’s Kenyatta Jenkins and Ashley Ridge’s Jalen Williams.
From Class AA boys are Michael Shuler of Woodland, Darjuwuan Brown of North Charleston and Shane McCravy of Oceanside Collegiate. Wendell Seabrook of Charleston Math & Science was a Class A boys selection.
Four area players were selected for Class AAAAA girls, led by Goose Creek’s Shayla Nelson. Also selected were Aujea Bowman of Fort Dorchester, Anaze Ravenel of West Ashley and Augusta Dixon of James Island.
In AAA girls, Bishop England’s Katie Brooks and Ashley Bryan of Academic Magnet were selected.
In AA, area picks include Jayla Evans of Timberland, Shadea Kelly of Burke, Ca’Vashia Johnson of North Charleston, and Janiah Washington of Woodland.
Class A selections include Rykia Jones and Breyon Forrest of Military Magnet, along with Shatyra Moree of Cross.
Carolinas Classic basketball
Three area basketball players have been selected to play in the Carolinas Classic all-star event on March 23 in Wilmington, North Carolina.
The event pits the top players from North Carolina against teams from South Carolina in boys and girls basketball.
Shayla Nelson of Goose Creek will be on the South Carolina team. Nelson is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the state’s top-ranked Class AAAAA team.
Berkeley’s Ishan White and Trevur Smalls will participate in the boys game for the South Carolina squad. White currently averages 15.4 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Stags while Smalls adds 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.