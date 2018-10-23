The South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster, as well as the rosters for the North-South All-Star Game, have been released with 18 players from the area selected to play in the two games.
Both games will take place on Dec. 15. The Shrine Bowl, which features top seniors from South Carolina against the top seniors from North Carolina, will be held at Wofford College in Spartanburg. The North-South Game, which features senior all-stars from around South Carolina, will be played at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Field.
The Shrine Bowl roster includes Hanahan defensive end Cooper Dawson, Berkeley receiver DJ Chisolm, and Fort Dorchester linebacker Davon Gilmore.
For the North-South Game, the 44-man South roster includes 15 players from area high schools.
Offensive players selected include quarterback Jonathan Bennett of Summerville, Stratford running back Mario Anderson, Baptist Hill receiver Rashad Maxwell, Burke receiver Steven White, James Island offensive lineman Tereis Drayton, offensive lineman Bruce Benjamin of Fort Dorchester, West Ashley offensive lineman Terrence Frasier, and Colleton County lineman Lane West.
Defensive players from the Lowcountry include linebacker Cole Phillips of Summerville; defensive backs Trey Morrison (Berkeley) and Tyler Sumpter (Timberland); end LJ Stanley of Goose Creek; and linemen Jaelen Edwards of Wando and Dalmont Gourdine of Garrett Tech.
Wando placekicker Andrew Weil will handle the special teams duties for the South all-stars.
Shrine bowl selection Cooper Dawson may have been the biggest surprise of either roster. Dawson had knee surgery in June and has yet to play a down in the 2018 season. He is, however, hoping to be cleared by doctors on Oct. 31 and may participate in Hanahan’s AAA playoffs.
“Yes, I am surprised,” Dawson said of his selection in a text message. “I really hope my doctor clears me.”
Dawson says he is running at full speed and his rehabilitation has gone better than expected. Should he be cleared to return to football activities, he would be ready to play in the Shrine Bowl.
On the South Carolina coaching staff for the Shrine Bowl are Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad, Baptist Hill head coach Marion Brown, and Hanahan assistant Steve Blanchard.
Dillon’s Jackie Hayes is the head coach of the Sandlappers.
Burke head coach Anthony Sterling is an assistant on the South all-star team for the North-South Game.
2018 SC Shrine Bowl Roster
RB Cortney Jackson, Abbeville; DL Nate Temple, Abbeville; DB Anthony Wilson, Spring Valley; DB Jalen Geiger, Spring Valley; DL Zacch Pickens, T.L. Hanna; QB Alex Meredith, T.L. Hanna; TE Avery Reece, Belton-Honea Path; DL Tysheik Galloway, Belton-Honea Path; LB Deandre Cornish, Byrnes; TE Keshawn Toney, Williston-Elko; RB TaMeric Williams, Greer; DL Quantavious Cohen, Greer; LB Jaquez Smith, Gaffney; OL Wyatt Tunall, Chester; DB Hugh Ryan, Dutch Fork; OL Kameren Stewart, Dutch Fork; OL Jysaiah Cromer, Broome; RB Ailym Ford, West Florence; PK/P Michael Hayes, West Florence; WR Donte Stanley, Latta; LB Logan Billings, Boiling Springs; LB Michael McDowell, Boiling Springs; OL Jaylen Dunbar, Ridge View; TE Luke Deal, Emerald; OL Evan Jumper, Myrtle Beach; OL Mason Trotter, Dorman; OL John Gelotte, Dorman; DB Fentrell Cypress, Northwestern; WR Jamario Holley, Northwestern; DL Cooper Dawson, Hanahan; QB Davis Beville, Greenville; WR Jalon Calhoun, Southside; LB Shemar McCollum, Dillon; LB Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester; LB Nick Dixon, Spartanburg; DB Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; OL Jackson Chappell, South Pointe; OL Zion Nelson, Sumter; WR Quendarius Jefferson, Hillcrest; WR Cortes Braham, Westwood; WR DJ Chisolm, Berkeley; DB Cam Smith, Westwood; LB Greg Williams, Swansea; DL Devonte Gambrell, Westside.
Cathedral Academy wins volleyball title
Cathedral Academy completed an unbeaten regular season by winning the SCISA Class A state volleyball championship on Monday night.
The Generals defeated perennial Class A power Wardlaw Academy in three sets, winning 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 to finish the season with a 30-4-4 record. All four of their losses came in invitational tournament play during the season.
“The closer we got to the playoffs, the more I felt comfortable that this team could win it all,” coach Madison Carter said. “This team was really committed all through the summer and they put in the work all year. I’m so happy for them.”
Cathedral also played in the state finals in 2012 and 2013, winning the championship in 2012. Carter played on both of those teams, earning all-state honors.
The coach said leaders on this year’s team were senior middle hitter Katie Kerce and junior outside hitter Jacquelyn Adams, who led the team in kills. However, the coach was quick to note the overall team play when it came to winning.
“This team really bonded and played well together all year,” she said. “It was a total team effort.”