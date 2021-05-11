Charleston-area high schools place dozens of soccer players on all-state teams

The Lowcountry is a hotbed for high school soccer in South Carolina, and the recently announced all-state teams drive home that point.

More than two dozen soccer players from the Charleston area were selected to the S.C. High School League all-state teams, led by multiple selections from Wando, James Island, Academic Magnet and Philip Simmons.

Wando landed three players on the boys Class AAAAA list – Lance Friedrich, Tre Jackson and Beckham Voelker. Other AAAAA picks included Carter Bloomenstock (West Ashley), Beckham Boomershine (Ashley Ridge) and Yhago Brenner (Stratford).

In girls Class AAAAA, Elizabeth Merrill of West Ashley was selected. In Class AAAA girls, James Island’s Alarie Hodge, Lillian Ray and Alexis Spivey were selected. Making the cut in Class AAAA boys were Grayson Pedone, Grant Smith and Holden Silverman, all from James Island.

In Class AAA boys, local selections included Michael Petry of Oceanside Collegiate; and Conolly Burgess, Hadley Shaw, Brady Siegan and Damian Wagner of Academic Magnet.

Oceanside Collegiate’s Valentina Mosquera and Dita Gillum headline the AAA girls list. Joining them are Isabella DeMarco and Emily Schamitzky of Bishop England; and Nora Powell and Carley Jacobs of Academic Magnet.

Six members of the Philip Simmons program earned all-state recognition in Class AA. On the boys list are Riley Beard, Griffin Gore and Anthony Visconti, while Claire Esse, Kylee Kellerman and Alexandra Ugan represented the girls team.

SCHSL baseball, softball playoffs

The SCHSL state playoffs in baseball and softball begin this weekend. In the AAAAA baseball Lower State bracket, Berkeley will host St. James, Summerville will host Lexington, Ashley Ridge is at Dutch Fork, and Wando is at Socastee.

In AAAAA softball, Berkeley will host Socastee, Summerville is at Lexington, White Knoll is at Ashley Ridge, and Stratford is at St. James.

The lone team in the AAAA playoffs is Colleton County, who will host a game on Saturday against an opponent yet to be determined.

In AAA baseball, Hanahan will host Aynor and Bishop England is at Georgetown. In AAA softball, Oceanside Collegiate is on the road (at Aynor or Dillon) for a first-round game while Hanahan will play at home against Aynor or Dillon.

In AA softball, Woodland is at Pelion while Timberland will host Barnwell. Woodland is at Barnwell in AA baseball while Philip Simmons hosts Edisto.