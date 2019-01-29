With high school teams beginning practice for spring sports, two of the state’s coaches associations have released preseason rankings.
Only two Charleston-area teams are ranked in baseball. Bishop England enters the season as the top-ranked team in Class AAA, and Hanahan is fifth in the same classification. Bishop England is the defending Class AAA state champion.
The Class AAAAA rankings are dominated by teams in the Upstate and Midlands, led by Boiling Springs at No. 1. Though not ranked in the preseason poll, Summerville, Wando and Stratford are among the area’s top AAAAA teams.
A.C. Flora is the top-ranked team in AAAA, and Latta is No. 1 in Class AA. McBee enters the spring as the top-ranked team in Class A.
The preseason soccer rankings have plenty of Lowcountry flavor. Wando begins the season as the top-ranked team for boys Class AAAAA. James Island is ranked 10th.
Rivals Academic Magnet and Bishop England are ranked first and second, respectively, in the Class AAA boys list. Hanahan checks in at No. 10.
Oceanside Collegiate is ranked second in Class AA boys while Palmetto Scholars Academy is ranked third in Class A boys. Charleston Math & Science is ranked fourth in Class A.
In SCISA, Porter-Gaud is ranked third in Class AAA.
On the girls' side, Wando begins the season ranked third in Class AAAAA while Berkeley is ranked eighth in Class AAAA.
Bishop England begins the season ranked No. 1 in Class AAA with Academic Magnet ranked second. Hanahan is ranked ninth.
In the Class AA/A poll, Oceanside Collegiate is ranked third. Porter-Gaud is ranked first in SCISA Class AAA with Pinewood Prep ranked second.
Milestones
Ashley Ridge senior wing Jamal Edmonson entered some rare air Friday night in a win over Summerville. Edmonson notched his 3,000th career point, becoming one of only a handful of players in state history to achieve the milestone.
Edmonson is in his sixth season as a varsity player. He started as an eighth-grader at Stall High School, scoring 331 points, before reclassifying and enrolling as an eighth-grader at Northwood Academy. He played three seasons at Northwood, totaling 1,876 points, before joining the Ashley Ridge program for the last two seasons. Edmonson currently has 812 points as a Swamp Fox, bringing his career total to 3,019 with three games remaining in the regular season.
The state record for career points for players in the S.C. High School League is 3,419 by Zam Frederick II. Only two players in the SCHSL have scored 3,000 points.
Former Pinewood Prep star Chuck Eidson finished his playing career with 3,157 points, a number believed to be the most ever by a Lowcountry player, public or private school.
Bishop England girls basketball coach Paul Runey recently earned his 700th career coaching victory, moving into sixth-place on the S.C. High School League wins list.
Runey, the head coach at Bishop England since 1984, sits 35 wins from fifth-place all-time. Anne Long, who coached at Union, Spring Valley and Dutch Fork, is the career wins leader with 824 victories.
Northwood Academy senior guard Tyashia Bostick became the latest Lowcountry player to score her 1,000th career point, doing so last week. Earlier this season, West Ashley’s Kenyatta Jenkins and Oceanside Collegiate’s Isaiah Archie and Shane McCravy each topped 1,000 career points.
Garrett Tech honors Sanders
Former All-Lowcountry performer and all-state pick Trevon Sanders recently had his No. 63 jersey retired by Garrett Tech. Sanders just completed a four-year career at Troy University, where he was selected as an all-conference player in the Sun Belt conference this season.
Sanders finished his career with 108 tackles, six sacks and six tackles for loss as a starting noseguard. The 6-2, 320-pounder is scheduled to graduate in May and is preparing for a future in the NFL.
Dukes to announce Saturday
First Baptist running back Michel Dukes, one of the state’s top remaining uncommitted senior players, will make his college commitment on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium. Dukes had more than a dozen offers but his final three choices appear to be Clemson, East Carolina and Syracuse.
Dukes finished his career with 8,762 rushing yards and 117 touchdowns. He gained 2,240 rushing yards with 31 touchdowns in 2018.