For Stratford running back Mario Anderson, this weekend’s North-South All-Star game isn’t just a symbol of his personal accomplishments.
It’s an ode to how strong the high school football culture is in the Charleston area.
“In football, the Lowcountry gets pretty slept on,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of ballers here in different schools.”
The numbers back up that claim. The South has a 44-man roster for Saturday’s game, slated for noon at Coastal Carolina University in Conway. Of those players, 15 hail from Lowcountry teams.
In addition, an assistant coach from Burke High, and two trainers – one from Summerville and another from Ashley Ridge – were selected.
Joe Call, the head coach at Summerville High, said he’ll feel like a “proud papa” on Saturday when he’s standing out there with his two players. The Green Wave's quarterback Johnathan Bennett and linebacker Cole Phillips were selected to the team.
That’s the maximum number of players allowed per school, and only six schools on the South team are sending two. Call said it shows how strong the leadership is at Summerville.
The Green Wave reached the Class AAAAA Lower State championship game this season, one step away from the title game in Columbia.
“We have a strong program here, and I think that shows,” he said. “We went from having no selections last year to having the max this year. So I think the voters are recognizing how talented our team is.”
But more recognition is needed, Call added. Similar to Anderson, the Summerville coach said the Charleston area doesn’t get the credit it deserves.
There seems to be an I-95 bias, he said. Because the Lowcountry is tucked away in the coastal region, it doesn’t quite get the shine it deserves.
As an example, Call mentioned the Shrine Bowl, the annual high school game between senior all-stars from North Carolina and South Carolina. Only two local players, Berkeley High’s DJ Chisolm and Fort Dorchester’s Davon Gilmore, made the team.
“It’s tough for us here, south of I-95,” Call joked, with a bit of seriousness to his tone. “We’re kind of disconnected from the rest of the state. So sometimes, it feels like our players don’t always get the recognition they deserve.”
The best way to remedy that is to seize the moment. And that’s what Anderson plans to do on Saturday.
Anderson recently committed to Charleston Southern, but he still has one more high school game left in the tank.
“It’s going to be an honor,” he said. “Playing with the best of the best is a dream come true so I’m looking forward to it.”
Lowcountry players on North-South Game roster
Tyler Sumpter, DB, Timberland
Johnathan Bennett, QB, Summerville
Calantre Morrison, DB, Berkeley
Rashad Maxwell, WR, Baptist Hill
Mario Anderson, RB, Stratford
Steven White, DB, Burke
Trey Davis, C, Waccamaw
Tereis Drayton, OL, James Island
Dalmont Gourdine, DL, Garrett Academy
Bruce Benjamin, OL, Fort Dorchester
Terrence Frasier, OL, West Ashley
Andrew Wail, P/K, Wando
Cole Phillips, LB, Summerville
Lesonly Stanley, DL, Goose Creek
Jaelen Edwards, DL, Wando