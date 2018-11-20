While the list of Lowcountry football teams still battling in the state playoffs continues to dwindle, the area's high school basketball teams are gearing up for the official start of the 2018-19 season.
Last week, the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) released its annual preseason team rankings as well as the list of top senior players in each classification. The lists included several area teams and a handful of players from area high school programs.
Goose Creek forward Shayla Nelson was listed as one of the five elite senior players in the state. That list included players from any classification deemed as the cream of the crop in South Carolina this season.
Nelson’s teammate, Jasmine Stanley was ranked as one of the top five seniors in Class AAAAA. The Gators were ranked second in the preseason AAAAA poll while Fort Dorchester opens the season ranked sixth.
Berkeley is ranked sixth in the AAAAA boys rankings while Stags forward Ishan White was a top five senior in AAAAA.
In Class AAA, Bishop England’s boys open the season ranked eighth while the girls team is ranked fifth. Bishop England forward Katie Brooks is ranked as one of the top senior players in AAA.
Oceanside Collegiate is ranked seventh and North Charleston ninth in the Class AA boys preseason top 10. OCA guard Shane McCravy is ranked among the top five senior boys.
In AA girls, Woodland opens the season ranked third while Burke is sixth. Burke guard Shadea Kelly and Timberland’s Jayla Evans are preseason top five player selections.
The lone team from the area ranked in Class A is the Lowcountry Leadership boys team, ranked ninth.
North-South all-star volleyball
The North-South all-star volleyball matches were played over the weekend at Erskine College. Wando’s Maddie Boylston earned most valuable players for the AAAAA/AAAA South team, finishing with 19 assists and eight digs.
Woodland’s Auyana Carson was named most valuable player for the South AAA/AA/A all-stars. Carson posted 12 kills and six solo blocks in her two matches.
The Coaches Association of Women’s Sports (CAWS) also announced the 2018 volleyball players of the year in each classification. Boylston was the Class AAAAA player of the year while Bishop England’s Kelsey Stieby was the Class AAA player of the year.
North-South all-star tennis
The Lower State won for the second straight year on Saturday at the SCHSL Girls North-South All-Star tennis match at Myrtle Beach High School.
Bishop England's Eleanor Campbell and Summerville's Sullivan Long won their singles matches at Nos. 2 and 5, respectively, to lead the South team that won five of the six singles positions to post a 6-3 victory over the North. Campbell won, 11-9, in a third-set tiebreaker, while Long won in straight sets.
The rosters consisted of the top six seniors from the Upper State and the top six from the Lower State.
Football honor roll
Here's a look at the top performances from Friday night's high school football playoff games:
Eric Tuttle – Berkeley – 231 passing yards, TD
Keshawn Wicks – Berkeley – 239 rushing yards, 3 TD
DJ Chisolm – Berkeley – 5 receptions, 115 yards, TD
Johnathan Bennett – Summerville – 228 passing yards, 4 TD; TD rushing
Andre Banks – Summerville – 7 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TD
Luke Mills – Hanahan – 103 rushing yards, 2 TD
Rashad Maxwell – Baptist Hill – 165 rushing yards, TD; 88 passing yards, 2 TD
Jayvonte Burnell – Baptist Hill – 213 rushing yards, TD
Lowcountry football playoffs
(Friday night)
Class AAAAA
Summerville at Berkeley
Class AAA
Wade Hampton at Hanahan
Class AA
Barnwell at Timberland
Class A
Green Sea-Floyds at Baptist Hill