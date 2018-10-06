COLUMBIA — South Carolina has a new quarterback.
Michael Scarnecchia has been announced as the Gamecocks’ starter against Missouri Saturday, taking over for the injured Jake Bentley. Bentley, who sprained his knee in last week’s loss at Kentucky, practiced sparingly this week while Scarnecchia took most of the first-team reps.
Bentley’s knee was judged to be not up to starting in pre-game warmups, although he is still available to play. Scarnecchia, a USC graduate who’s been on campus since 2014, will make his first career start.
Dakereon Joyner was elevated to USC’s backup QB. The true freshman from North Charleston and Fort Dorchester High is expected to make his college debut Saturday.